STILLWATER — Kolby Harvell-Peel intently watched from the sidelines at the Sherman E. Smith Training Center.

The former Oklahoma State safety clapped a few times throughout Wednesday morning, watching his former teammates’ workouts during OSU’s Pro Day. He’d chat and shake hands with former coaches and personnel, enjoying the atmosphere.

A year earlier, Harvell-Peel had gone through the same process he now watched from the sidelines.

But the loudest he’d get was when Jason Taylor II — OSU’s former starting safety — participated.

“He’s going to show up whenever,” Taylor said of Harvell-Peel. “I think he pulled in at like 1 o’clock last night. He lives in Houston so that just shows, he’ll get up and drive eight hours to see our Pro Day.”

It’s been an eventual three months for Taylor, who is still trying to cement his draft stock with a month remaining before the 2023 NFL Draft. Along with defensive end Tyler Lacy, Taylor attended the NFL Combine earlier this month. He’s been to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the Senior Bowl in January.

And on Wednesday, he concluded his pre-draft process by participating minimally in OSU’s Pro Day, testing in the three-cone drill and positional drills after measuring in the other categories at the combine.

“When I came here I was a little bit more relaxed, I feel like I got the big things out of the way,” he said. “I already ran the 40 (yard dash), I already did the vertical, things I felt like I wanted to put the numbers up.”

Attention now turns toward the next month, as Taylor hopes to be selected by an NFL team in late April. “Now it’s just staying in shape, I’ve got a couple visits that I have to go on and then waiting on that name to get called,” Taylor said.

Taylor served as a motivator for his nine other teammates participating for the majority of the Pro Day, cheering on defensive teammates from last season like linebacker Lamont Bishop and defensive linemen Brock Martin, Sione Asi, Brendon Evers and of course, Lacy.

Kicker Tanner Brown, longsnapper Matt Hembrough and wide receivers Braydon Johnson and CJ Tate also participated.

“When you’ve seen somebody, way back five years ago and you train and you train and y’all are both here today and you see them, you’re just proud,” Taylor said.

Overall, Taylor admits the process hasn’t been stressful, outside of a few situations that made him anxious, like getting his height, wingspan and hands measured in silence with hundreds of scouts at the combine watching.

He trained in Florida, bumping into Johnson, Evers and Martin as well as former OSU defensive backs Tanner McCalister and Jarrick Bernard-Converse, who also are preparing to get drafted.

Taylor’s prospect grade on NFL.com is a 5.92, with the 6-foot safety projected to be an average backup or special teams player in the NFL. Lacy – the only other participant with a grade from NFL.com – clocks in with a 6.18 grade.

Most experts predict Taylor and Lacy will be late-round selections or sign with teams as undrafted free agents.

As for what he’s hearing from teams, Taylor said: “You never know. Malcolm (Rodriguez) told me he never talked to the (Detroit) Lions. He talked to them one time throughout his whole process and talked to so many other teams several times, and then boom. He gets the call.”

It’s been an introspective process for Taylor, who last wore an OSU uniform in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in December. As he continues to progress toward the next step in his football career, he reflects on how he got to this point.

“There’s some things that I feel like got me here, and some things that I do that has allowed me to get in this position," he said. "I just kind of want to keep those things in mind, just like leadership, hard work and dedication.

"Don’t lose your hunger.”