Dominant OSU defense represents Cowboys’ biggest Bedlam advantage in a decade

The last time Oklahoma State rolled into Bedlam with this kind of advantage was Dec. 3, 2011.
Brandon Weeden, Justin Blackmon and Co. scorched Big 12 defenses that fall. They set records — 633 total points, 48.7 points per game, 81 touchdowns — that remain program bests 10 years on. And when the Cowboys hosted Oklahoma in Stillwater on the first Saturday of December, OSU’s offense entered with confidence befitting a unit that had eclipsed 50 points in a game six times already that season.
At Boone Pickens Stadium that night, the Cowboys gained 495 yards of total offense, ran for 278 on the ground, poured on 44 points and claimed the Big 12 title in a 44-10 rout over the nine-win Sooners.
“There were no nerves,” Jeremy Smith, who ran for 119 yards and two scores that night, said “No butterflies. Nothing could throw us off our game.”
A decade later, seventh-ranked OSU again heads into Bedlam with another distinct advantage. This time the Cowboys enter as favorites with their place in the Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship game already locked up on the power of an overwhelming defense.
Jim Knowles’ group leads the nation in sacks, tackles for loss and third down defense. It ranks top five nationally in total defense, points allowed and run defense. Last week at Texas Tech, OSU shutout the Red Raiders on their home turf for the first time since 1987.
Of the four units between the teams that will meet for the 116th time Saturday in Stillwater, OSU’s defense stands on its own in 2021. And like the offense in 2011, this group enters its regular season finale matchup with Caleb Williams and No. 10 OU brimming with confidence.
“When you have offenses like we had back then that are scoring 50 points a game, obviously you have a lot of confidence going into the game that you're gonna play really well,” coach Mike Gundy said. “And it’s the same thing on the defensive side.”
Gundy guessed that his defense's self-assurance might have developed in September, when OSU's defense shouldered the injury-laden Cowboys to an unbeaten start. It could be the result of the experience OSU holds, too, fielding nine senior starters within Knowles' unit. Or maybe it's the natural bravado that comes with a first-team defense that hasn't allowed an offensive touchdown since Oct. 23.
Whatever the source, it's a kind of confidence that can be a Bedlam game-changer according to the players who lived it 10 years ago.
"It allows you to play free,” former OSU running back Desmond Roland said. “You just feel so free when you’ve got that kind of edge.”
There was no shortage of swagger on that offense in 2011 as the Cowboys prepped for the Sooners with their sights still focused on reaching the national title game.
"Brandon Weeden. Justin Blackmon. Joseph Randle. Tracy Moore. The linemen were big and bad," Roland said. "We were so confident because of the history we'd already made that season."
"Coach Gundy said that in order for us to win this game we've got to be able to run the ball," Smith recalled. "He said that's exactly what we're gonna do.”
And it's exactly what they did. OSU ran 33 times for 278 yards in the 34-point win. Randle led with 151 of those yards with a pair of scores and Smith scored in both halves while averaging 11.9 yards per carry.
"We really didn't think of losing," he said. "The word never came out of our mouths.”
Ten Bedlam games later, it's the Cowboys' defense which holds OSU's postseason hopes in its hands.
A first win over OU since 2014 would further boost the Cowboys' case for the College Football Playoff ahead of next weekend's Big 12 Championship trip to Arlington. And as OSU closes the regular season with the Sooners, it has a defense with every reason to be just as confident as its offense was a decade ago.
"I really do hope that they're feeling the same way we felt," Smith said.