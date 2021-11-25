Dominant OSU defense represents Cowboys’ biggest Bedlam advantage in a decade

Of the four units between the teams that will meet for the 116th time Saturday in Stillwater, OSU’s defense stands on its own in 2021. And like the offense in 2011, this group enters its regular season finale matchup with Caleb Williams and No. 10 OU brimming with confidence.

“When you have offenses like we had back then that are scoring 50 points a game, obviously you have a lot of confidence going into the game that you're gonna play really well,” coach Mike Gundy said. “And it’s the same thing on the defensive side.”

Gundy guessed that his defense's self-assurance might have developed in September, when OSU's defense shouldered the injury-laden Cowboys to an unbeaten start. It could be the result of the experience OSU holds, too, fielding nine senior starters within Knowles' unit. Or maybe it's the natural bravado that comes with a first-team defense that hasn't allowed an offensive touchdown since Oct. 23.

Whatever the source, it's a kind of confidence that can be a Bedlam game-changer according to the players who lived it 10 years ago.

"It allows you to play free,” former OSU running back Desmond Roland said. “You just feel so free when you’ve got that kind of edge.”