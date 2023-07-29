Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Big 12 often props itself as one of, if not, the best basketball conference in the nation.

Metrics support it. The conference ranked first among all other conferences with a 30.2 NET ranking this year, paired with 70% of members making the NCAA Tournament.

Two of the past three national champions have come from the conference (Baylor in 2021 and Kansas in 2022). The most recent — UConn — is being courted by commissioner Brett Yormark and the Big 12 to possibly join, according to multiple reports.

Houston — a program that made at least a regional semifinal in four of the past five seasons — Cincinnati, BYU and UCF will all make their conference debuts this season, adding to the already hefty gauntlet of Big 12 play.

Since taking over last year, Yormark has emphasized the Big 12’s potential to continue growing the basketball side of things, and this week, Colorado officially announced it would return to the Big 12 in 2024. While most of the dialogue has centered around football or if this will be the first in a domino effect of Pac-12 schools defecting from the league, a question lingers around a conference emphasizing hoops.

Do the Buffaloes strengthen the basketball?

Since joining the Pac-12 in 2011, Colorado's posted varying results. The program recorded eight seasons with 20-plus wins and reached the NCAA Tournament five times but advanced to the second weekend only once.

2014-15 was the only season the program finished under .500, but the Buffaloes finished below the mark four times in conference play, most recently closing out this past season 8-12 in the Pac-12.

Led by coach Tad Boyle, who’s entering his 14th year at Colorado, the Buffaloes have garnered marginal success. During the COVID-shortened season in 2020-21, CU finished ranked No. 22, the only time in the Pac-12 the program finished ranked.

The Buffaloes produced some NBA talent, with four former players currently in the league, the most notable likely being the Brooklyn Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie.

Since joining the Pac-12, Colorado has garnered accolades comparable to that of Oklahoma State, a program that won 20-plus games six times and reached five NCAA Tournaments, earning a spot in the final AP Top 25 poll twice since 2011.

Same with TCU, who in the same span recorded more than 20 wins five times with three NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back berths the past two seasons.

