DL coach Joe Bob Clements appears set to be involved in OSU's Fiesta Bowl play calling

“And at the end of the day, who's ever mouth that the call comes out of is just a byproduct of the collective effort the staff has put in as far as getting ready for the game.”

Gundy said earlier this month that he would consider promoting from his current staff to fill OSU’s first defensive coordinator opening since 2018 and Clements was asked Tuesday about his career goal.

The defensive line coach who won the 1997 Fiesta Bowl with Kansas State has been on Gundy’s staff since 2013. In that time, the Cowboys have produced prominent defensive linemen including Emmanuel Ogbah, Vincent Taylor and Jordan Brailford. This fall, Clements’ talented defensive line led the nation with 55 sacks.

Speaking on the future, Clements said he has “no anxiety over what may happen in the future.”

“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have aspirations in this profession,” he said. “But at the same time, I value patience. If something’s right, then it’ll happen. If it’s not right, then it won’t happen."