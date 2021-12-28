DL coach Joe Bob Clements appears set to be involved in OSU's Fiesta Bowl play calling

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona — Among the differences in Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl practices this month, according to safety Kolby Harvell-Peel, is volume. Former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was a vocal leader.
But ask Brock Martin, Harvell-Peel’s teammate on the defensive line, and the redshirt senior will explain that defensive line coach Joe Bob Clements is making up for Knowles’ absence.
“Coach Job Bob, he does his fair share of yelling,” Martin said during a Zoom press conference Tuesday. “We don’t really miss out on that.”
Clements is filling in for Knowles with more than just his voice ahead of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl. And from Tuesday’s Zoom press conference, where the ninth-year assistant represented OSU’s defensive coaches, Clements appears a likely choice to be involved in the ninth-ranked Cowboys’ defensive play calling plans on New Year’s Day against Notre Dame.
OSU coach Mike Gundy was still weighing his plans at play caller when he spoke to media on Monday, even throwing out the prospect of appointing two of his defensive assistants to call plays when the Cowboys face the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish. The 17th-year head coach said he planned to evaluate OSU’s remaining practices before formalizing the Cowboys’ plan on Thursday.
But while Gundy played coy Monday, Tuesday offered evidence that Clements has been involved in running OSU’s defense since Knowles’ Dec. 7 exit and will continue to be as the Cowboys prepare for their first New Year’s Six bowl appearance since 2016.
Linebacker Devin Harper mentioned Clements’ leadership of the defense in response to a question asking whether the redshirt senior and fellow linebacker could call plays on Saturday. And Martin, speaking on his position coach, said that Clements has “stepped into the play calling role”, calling the last month’s transition a smooth one while crediting Clements for allowing OSU’s assistants to manage their position groups.
“He’s a D-line coach. That’s what he does. That’s what he knows,” Martin said. “And he knows all the other positions, too. But he’s going to leave it to the guys. That’s their specific job. He’s not going to overreach his responsibilities.”
When Clements sat at the podium, he left discussion on this weekend’s play caller up to his head coach.
“Coach Gundy is going to have to address on who's calling and how we're actually going to do that,” Clements said. “But I can tell you to this point, it's been a collective effort as far as the game planning.
“And at the end of the day, who's ever mouth that the call comes out of is just a byproduct of the collective effort the staff has put in as far as getting ready for the game.”
Gundy said earlier this month that he would consider promoting from his current staff to fill OSU’s first defensive coordinator opening since 2018 and Clements was asked Tuesday about his career goal.
The defensive line coach who won the 1997 Fiesta Bowl with Kansas State has been on Gundy’s staff since 2013. In that time, the Cowboys have produced prominent defensive linemen including Emmanuel Ogbah, Vincent Taylor and Jordan Brailford. This fall, Clements’ talented defensive line led the nation with 55 sacks.
Speaking on the future, Clements said he has “no anxiety over what may happen in the future.”
“I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have aspirations in this profession,” he said. “But at the same time, I value patience. If something’s right, then it’ll happen. If it’s not right, then it won’t happen."
Earlier this month, Clements received an endorsement from former Kansas State coach Bill Snyder for OSU’s defensive coordinator opening. Four days out from the Fiesta Bowl, it appears he may get a shot at calling plays for the Cowboys defense in the desert.
And on Tuesday, Clements received another key endorsement for the full-time role, this one from a key defensive end who plans to be back in 2022.
“I think he could easily do it,” Martin said. “I’m not going to come out and say Gundy should hire him. Ultimately, that’s a (Chad) Weiberg and Gundy decision at the end of the day.
“I think he very well could. I think he would do a hell of a job.”