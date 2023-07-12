ARLINGTON, Texas — Cole Birmingham, Preston Wilson, Taylor Miterko, Joe Michalski and Jake Springfield were the five offensive linemen in Oklahoma State’s 2019 recruiting class.

Five years later, and all remain in Stillwater.

In the era of NIL and the transfer portal, it’s an impressive stat. In total, only seven players remain from the recruiting class. The other two — Isreal Isuman-Hundley and Xavier Ross — reside on the defensive line.

“That’s also helped us going into this year,” Wilson said Wednesday afternoon on the field at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, as one of four players representing OSU at Big 12 Media Days. “We have a bunch of senior guys that have stuck it out, being in the program five years and are kind of getting to reap their harvest.”

The Cowboys’ offensive line overflows with experience. Across returning offensive linemen, the unit combines for 129 career starts. But it also accounts for a mixed bag of results last season.

The rushing attack struggled as OSU’s offensive line underwent injury after injury in 2022. Quarterback protection waned, too.

By the end of the season — where OSU would finish 7-6 — the unit came together to determine what was unacceptable moving forward.

“We needed to fix the run game, we needed to be better as a unit,” Wilson said. “Ultimately, everybody can turn and blame each other for different things, but we knew we could be better at our blocking, our assignments and doing things. So, the offensive line took that personally. We did what we needed to do to turn that around.”

It led to hard conversations.

“Some guys, ultimately there was some disagreements, some attitude things, and obviously guys needed to find new homes as we could see,” Wilson continued. “It was obvious. Guys were leaving and everyone was wondering what’s up. We’re fine, I wasn’t worried about it one bit. I love all those guys that left. I wish them absolutely nothing but the best. But if they didn’t want to be here, they needed to leave.”

OSU didn’t dip too far into the portal. The only loss in the winter window came from Eli Russ (now at Troy).

Along with five linemen signed last cycle, Russ was replaced with veteran left tackle Dalton Cooper from Texas State. “He’s played college football, he has college experience, but he had to learn a whole new playbook,” Wilson said.

The move eventually led to incumbent left tackle Caleb Etienne hopping in the transfer portal this spring, replaced days later with Jarrett Henry.

Even though the group is built on age this season, Wilson isn’t afraid to point out younger players impressing him. “A lot of new guys that had to learn a lot of things very quickly, like drinking water through a fire hose,” Wilson said, discussing Austin Kawecki, a 6-foot-5 redshirt freshman as a strong option.

“Nothing really changed for the guys that have been here. We were crisp, we were clean and everybody was ready to roll. So, we’ve got a great unit going into the summer, everybody’s excited to have everybody back and together and just see the morale kind of change from last year to this year.”

The question still remains of how the offensive line looks in 2023. Experience favors OSU. New run-blocking schemes could be beneficial, too. But the Cowboys will need to prove their health down the stretch. Can OSU string together a promising campaign after struggling for years? The answer will come soon.

As for everything else, Wilson remains confident OSU cleaned it up.

“It’s all about winning,” he said. “We’ve brought in a bunch of guys that want to be Oklahoma State Cowboys, that’s what matters. The guys that didn’t want to be Cowboys went to go be some other team, which is fine, but ultimately, knowing we got that issue fixed that we’ve got a team of guys that want to be there, is huge.”