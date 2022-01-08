'Dialed in' defense and Boone's career shooting day carry OSU past No. 14 Texas

OSU’s defense began on the offensive, forcing the Longhorns into a season-high 10 first-half turnovers including three in the opening 2:26 as OSU shot out to a 6-0 lead on points from Anderson and Moussa Cisse (eight points, four rebounds). Texas missed seven of its first nine shot attempts, and OSU led by as many as nine in the first half after Boone’s third 3-pointer before the Longhorns cut the gap to two before the break.

The Cowboys’ defensive lockdown continued in the second half, when Texas shot 29.6% from the field and missed eight of its final 10 attempts. Boynton credited Williams and fellow guard Isaac Likekele (four points, five rebounds, five assists) in a sterling defensive effort that followed this week’s 74-63 loss to Kansas.

“I think our guys were just dialed in,” Boynton said. “They were pissed off the other night because they know at the end of the day what our identity is.”

Courtney Ramey’s free-throw shooting cut the gap to 40-38 midway through the second half, and OSU responded with a pair of ferocious slams, the first on Anderson’s alley-oop feed to Cisse followed by Bryce Thompson’s two-handed jam. The sophomore guard finished with eight points.