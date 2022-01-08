'Dialed in' defense and Boone's career shooting day carry OSU past No. 14 Texas

STILLWATER — With Oklahoma State leading 14th-ranked Texas 51-49 at the final media timeout Saturday afternoon, Cowboys coach Mike Boynton called on his team to defend.
“I told our guys if they don’t score again, we win,” Boynton said. “It really comes down to, can we play really good defense for four minutes?”
The Cowboys limited the Longhorns to a pair of Marcus Carr free throws over the final 3:45 of their 64-51 win at Gallagher-Iba Arena. And OSU’s late-game defense made way for needed offense.
Bryce Williams triggered the Cowboys’ closing 12-1 run, scoring six points after the media break.
And it was the senior guard’s pass that found Keylan Boone for the first of his two 3-pointers in the closing stages, a pair of daggers that capped Boone’s career shooting day and closed out Texas.
“Your defense, no matter what, can always give you a chance,” Boynton said. “And today our defense gave us a chance, and then Keylan stepped up and (Williams) made some free throws late.”
OSU (8-5, 1-1 Big 12) held Texas to a season-low scoring output and rode Boone’s season-high 17 points on a career-high five made 3-pointers to its first conference win of the season. Avery Anderson shot 25% from the field but filled the stat sheet with six rebounds, four assists and three steals. And Williams joined Boone in double figures with 11 points as the Cowboys pulled away late in a needed win ahead of a three-game road trip beginning at West Virginia on Tuesday.
OSU never trailed and limited Carr to four points on 1-of-6 shooting. Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones led Texas’ offensive showing with 10 points a piece as the visitors shot 27.3% from deep and scored only 23 points after halftime.
“We don’t say this often with our teams but we’ll own it when it’s true,” Texas coach Chris Beard said. “The more aggressive team won the game tonight.”
Boone entered his career day two for his last 13 from 3-point range.
Unfazed, the junior wing drilled three triples as OSU’s bench contributed 11 points in the first half and Cowboys took a 30-28 halftime lead.
“He felt good,” Boynton said of Boone. “He was in rhythm.”
And Boone kept firing in the second half, connecting from range on Williams’ cross-court feed to extend the OSU lead to 57-50 with 2:41 remaining before putting the Longhorns (12-3, 2-1) to bed with his fifth and final 3-pointer 1:14 later.
“I believe in the work I’m putting in,” Boone said. “And that shot is really just the work I put in. Not getting rattled about how the situation’s going. Should I hold the ball? Should I pass it out? It’s an open shot. I need to shoot it. So just taking full advantage of what I can get.”
OSU’s defense began on the offensive, forcing the Longhorns into a season-high 10 first-half turnovers including three in the opening 2:26 as OSU shot out to a 6-0 lead on points from Anderson and Moussa Cisse (eight points, four rebounds). Texas missed seven of its first nine shot attempts, and OSU led by as many as nine in the first half after Boone’s third 3-pointer before the Longhorns cut the gap to two before the break.
The Cowboys’ defensive lockdown continued in the second half, when Texas shot 29.6% from the field and missed eight of its final 10 attempts. Boynton credited Williams and fellow guard Isaac Likekele (four points, five rebounds, five assists) in a sterling defensive effort that followed this week’s 74-63 loss to Kansas.
“I think our guys were just dialed in,” Boynton said. “They were pissed off the other night because they know at the end of the day what our identity is.”
Courtney Ramey’s free-throw shooting cut the gap to 40-38 midway through the second half, and OSU responded with a pair of ferocious slams, the first on Anderson’s alley-oop feed to Cisse followed by Bryce Thompson’s two-handed jam. The sophomore guard finished with eight points.
The OSU lead was trimmed again 51-49 with 3:45 to go before the defense closed down and the Boone finished the job from deep.
OSU 64, TEXAS 51
TEXAS (12-3): Allen 5-10 0-0 10, Bishop 1-1 0-0 2, Carr 1-6 2-4 4, Febres 1-3 0-0 2, Ramey 2-7 3-3 9, Disu 3-10 0-0 6, Jones 4-11 0-0 10, Askew 2-2 0-0 5, Cunningham 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 20-51 5-7 51.
OKLAHOMA ST. (8-5): Cisse 2-5 4-6 8, Anderson 2-8 3-5 8, Likekele 1-8 2-4 4, Thompson 3-8 0-0 7, B.Williams 2-6 6-6 11, Ke.Boone 6-8 0-0 17, Walker 2-4 0-0 4, Smith 1-3 1-2 3, Moncrieffe 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 20-52 16-23 64.
Halftime: OSU 30-28. 3-point goals: Texas 6-22 (Jones 2-6, Ramey 2-7, Askew 1-1, Cunningham 1-1, Disu 0-2, Febres 0-2, Carr 0-3), OSU 8-17 (Ke.Boone 5-7, Anderson 1-1, Thompson 1-4, B.Williams 1-4, Walker 0-1). Rebounds: Texas 30 (Disu 9), ORU 31 (Anderson, Ke.Boone 6). Assists: Texas 11 (Allen, Carr 3), OSU 13 (Likekele 5). Total fouls: Texas 17, OSU 12. A: 8,204 (13,611).
Featured video: