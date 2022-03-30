Despite successes, OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders continues to push himself

STILLWATER — In his last outing, Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders was at his best.

Propelling the Cowboys to a dramatic comeback win against Notre Dame, Sanders accounted for 500 yards and four touchdowns and was selected the Fiesta Bowl MVP.

“I think that game was a little glimpse of what he’s capable of and I think he’s now more in the stage of ‘I can do that every single game,’” OSU receiver Brennan Presley said this week. “We all know it and he’s just going to go out there and prove it this year.

“I’m excited not only for the team, but I’m excited for him because I know what he can do and what he’s going to do.”

Coming off his All-Big 12 season, Sanders is entering a fourth year as the starter. His career record is 24-8 and he already has the third-most wins as a starting quarterback in school history, needing nine more to set the record.

“Spencer had a really good year last year,” coach Mike Gundy said. “He continues to do well in practice. His leadership grows every day.

“We think it’s awesome that we’ve got him for a couple more years. He understands our system now. He’s had lots of reps. He just needs to continue to grow and lead so the team will rally around him.”

Asked about his focus during spring practice, Sanders said: “Being a better leader, being more vocal, helping the guys. We’ve got a lot of young guys on this team right now. Just bringing those guys up, letting their confidence get up there.”

Confidence has been key for Sanders, who was a highly regarded four-star prospect coming out of high school. He has passed that along to his teammates, making them believe this team can contend for championships.

“If you don’t have belief in yourself, no one else is going to,” Presley said. “Him having that belief in us and also in himself, that’s contagious, especially with him being who he is.”

Sanders has thrown for 6,911 yards, a total that ranks fifth in program history, and he is one of two players in the record books with more than 6,000 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards. Despite that, he carries himself like someone with something to prove.

“You always push yourself to be better,” he said. “I’ve always had that competitive drive to be the No. 1, so I’m going to keep pushing myself and hopefully it helps the guys around me to keep pushing.

“I’m setting an example for the young guys below me, so hopefully they step up and do the same thing.”

The Fiesta Bowl performance that capped one of the best seasons in OSU history was three months ago. For Sanders, it might as well have been a lifetime ago.

“It was a great game, but that’s been out the window for a couple months,” he said. “Now it’s on to this team —what can we do with this team?”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.