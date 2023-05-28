Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

For the fifth time since the NCAA Women’s College World Series started in 1982, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will both appear in the tournament in the same season.

In 2011, the Cowgirls and Sooners both lost their two WCWS games, eventually watching Arizona State win its second title in four years.

In 2019, OSU rode Samantha Show’s bat to its first WCWS win since 1998 before losing to OU and Washington. The Sooners finished runner-up to UCLA in the championship series.

After COVID-19 canceled the 2020 season, the Sooners claimed a national championship in 2021, outlasting Florida State in the finals. The Seminoles defeated OSU in an infamous semifinals game that lasted until 2 a.m. due to a rain delay.

Then in 2022, after coming within a win of facing OU for a national title, the Cowgirls lost two consecutive games to Texas in the semifinals, eliminating OSU. The Sooners would repeat as national champs.

Now, the 2023 installment will start this week, with both programs competing in the Women’s College World Series starting Thursday at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City. Tickets were punched after the Cowgirls cruised to a NCAA Super Regional sweep against Oregon, while late-game heroics lifted OU past Clemson to set a NCAA record for consecutive wins.

The Sooners will face No. 9 Stanford on Thursday, and OSU will play No. 3 Florida State. Times are still to be determined.

Three months ago, both in-state programs were expected to make it this far.

OU (56-1) cruised through conference play undefeated, bruised opponents in the Norman NCAA Regional and battled against Clemson, ultimately sweeping the Tigers.

With their 48th consecutive win, the Sooners set a new NCAA record, unseating Arizona’s 47 wins. OU now holds the first, third, fourth and fifth longest winning streaks in NCAA softball history, all set within the last five years.

"As much as you all think we think about it, we know about it, but it wasn't ever brought up, in my mind like, 'Oh gosh, we're going to end up with a tie with Arizona,'" OU coach Patty Gasso said. "It's an honor, it's a privilege, somebody will eventually break it I assume."

While OU's path was smooth to the WCWS, the Cowgirls’ path was trickier. OSU (46-14) tailed OU in the rankings for most of the season, consistently sitting in the No. 2 spot and setting a program record for most wins in the first 40 games of the season.

But after stumbling in the latter part of the regular season, OSU appeared to be on the brink of not being one of the top eight seeds in the tournament field. The Cowgirls received a favorable draw, earning the No. 6 seed, something OU coach Kenny Gajewski credited with OSU returning to form the past two weekends.

The Cowgirls breezed through regional and super regional play, outscoring opponents 37-3 to roll into their fourth consecutive Women’s College World Series, a feat Gajewski still is attempting to comprehend.

“I never took this job thinking like that, and it wasn’t like it wasn’t a part of what I wanted to do, but it’s out of my control in a lot of ways,” he said.

The Cowgirls and Sooners are on opposite sides of the bracket, meaning a Bedlam rematch could only happen if both reach the championship series.