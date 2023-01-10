Despite career-high in points from Kalib Boone, OSU falls to No. 11 Kansas State, 65-57

With his back pressed against the hardwood at Bramlage Coliseum, Markquis Nowell raised his arms into the air.

Moments earlier, Kansas State’s 5-foot-8 point guard had lofted a ball toward the net from well behind the 3-point line. Oklahoma State’s Bryce Thompson leapt forward to attempt a block, but he came up short, bumping into Nowell, putting him on his back.

Thompson was assessed a foul as the ball swished through the net, and the sizeable crowd in the Octagon of Doom erupted as Nowell had a chance at a four-point play.

Against a white-hot Kansas State team, the Cowboys struggled to contain a white-hot Nowell, who finished with 20 points and elevated the No. 11 Wildcats to their fourth-consecutive conference win.

Wildcats 65, Cowboys 57.

For the second consecutive game, OSU’s Thompson and Avery Anderson were held to single-digits in points, with the Cowboys relying on forward Kalib Boone to power the offense.

Boone guided the Cowboys’ late comeback attempt that fell short, finishing the evening with 23 points, a new career-high for the senior.

With three minutes remaining, OSU (9-7 overall, 1-3 Big 12) cut into the Wildcats’ double-digit lead, even having a chance to tie the game after guard Chris Harris Jr. hit a crucial three — assisted by Boone — to slice the lead to one.

A foul on OSU forward Woody Newton during a rebound would boost KSU’s lead to three, and a crucial block by Nae’Qwan Tomlin on Boone would preserve the Wildcats (15-1, 4-0) lead.

A pair of free throws by Nowell would boost the lead to five, answered by a Newton dunk with a minute remaining.

KSU forward Keyontae Johnson would respond with a dunk of his own the following possession on an assist from Nowell, who lofted it to him from the 3-point line.

The Wildcats would close out the win at the free-throw line, claiming the win and surpassing their win total from last season.

The Wildcats’ high-powered offense was stymied in the first half, with OSU holding KSU (15-1 overall, 4-0 Big 12) to only 30 points on 33% shooting, despite not having starter Moussa Cisse for the second-straight game.

It was a promising first half for the Cowboys despite missing a starter, with OSU (9-7, 1-3) carrying a two-point lead into the intermission and getting 12 points from forward Kalib Boone.

The Cowboys slowed KSU’s offense, which averaged 98 points in its first three conference games, not allowing a Wildcat to score more than six points in the first frame.

Both teams turned the ball over nine times in the first 20 minutes, an aspect both teams would struggle with as the game tempo started moving faster.

But out of the locker room, OSU missed two layups and opened the window for the Wildcats to reclaim the lead quickly — a lead they wouldn’t surrender for the remainder of the game.

KANSAS STATE 65, OKLAHOMA STATE 57

Oklahoma St.;32;25—57

Kansas St.;30;35—65

OKLAHOMA STATE (9-6): Boone 9-15 5-6 23, Asberry 5-11 2-2 15, Thompson 2-13 1-1 5, Newton 2-5 0-0 4, Wright 1-9 0-0 3, Harris Jr. 1-4 0-0 3, Kouma 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Anderson 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0

KANSAS STATE (14-1): Nowell 6-12 3-3 20, Johnson 5-11 2-6 12, Sills 3-8 5-6 11, Tomlin 3-13 0-0 6, Carter 2-5 0-0 6, Massoud 2-7 0-0 6, Iyiola 0-2 4-4 4, Greene 0-1 0-0 0

3-Point Goals: OSU 5-22 (Asberry 3-7, Harris Jr. 1-3, Wright 1-3, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-5, Williams 0-1, Newton 0-1), KSU 9-27 (Nowell 5-10, Carter 2-3, Massoud 2-6, Tomlin 0-3, Johnson 0-2, Sills 0-2, Greene 0-1). Rebounds: OSU 42 (Smith 7), KSU 42 (Tomlin, Iyiola 7). Assists: OSU 13 (Anderson, Thompson 3), KSU 15 (Nowell 7). Total Fouls: OSU 16, KSU 16.