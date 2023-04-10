STILLWATER — By mid-January, Oklahoma State’s wide receiver group looked gutted.

The ever-reliable pass catcher John Paul Richardson transferred to TCU. Bryson Green went to Wisconsin. Promising freshman Stephon Johnson Jr. stayed in the conference like Richardson, transferring to Houston. Braydon Johnson and CJ Tate exhausted their eligibility.

Doing the math, four of OSU’s top six receivers left the program.

Despite that, the Cowboys have the ability to assemble a deep receiver corps this season, thanks to scoring several impact transfers and retaining a handful of their key prospects.

“I’m hoping that this group of wideouts can give us what we had several years ago as a group,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “That way we can stay healthy because we’ve not been healthy at wideout for three years.”

OSU kept Brennan Presley in Stillwater after his younger brother, Braylin, transferring to Tulsa. The 5-foot-8 slot receiver managed career-highs in receptions and yards in 2022.

Outside of Presley, not much production returns to the receivers corps. Beyond Presley’s team-leading 67 receptions last season, the next highest returning receiver is Rashod Owens, who scooped up six.

But OSU retooled with plug-and-play options in the portal. The Cowboys signed Arland Bruce IV (Iowa), De’Zhaun Stribling (Washington State) and Leon Johnson III (George Fox) this offseason.

Stribling, with more similarities to Tay Martin beyond both transferring from Washington State, could instantly step into a prominent role on the outside. In two seasons with the Cougars, he tallied 51 receptions and five touchdowns.

There’s also Bruce, who Gundy compared to Richardson because of the shiftiness, physicality and pass-catching skills. The 5-foot-10 receiver will likely fill in Richardson’s role this season.

“When (Richardson) left, we started looking for a guy, that’s what we thought he was and we brought (Bruce) in and that’s kind of what we think he is,” Gundy said.

There’s also the retention of several younger players. Redshirt freshmen Talyn Shettron and Jaden Bray remained with the program, each highly recruited prospects who’ve shown flashes in minimal playing time.

Bray posted a promising freshman year but after breaking his thumb three separate times last season, he only appeared in three games.

“It’s been really unusual,” Gundy said. “What he went through last year was — it’s hard to explain but it is what it is — he’s one of those guys that we need him to stay healthy.”

Shettron caught three passes for 31 yards and a touchdown before redshirting as a true freshman.

“Both of them are, you know, they’re going to be big and strong and fast,” Gundy said of Bray and Shettron. “They’re 6-3, 215-ish, whatever. They both have NFL-type bodies, just depends on if they decide to do it or not.”

Then, the depth starts pouring out. Redshirt freshman Mason Gilkey could contend for snaps this season. Redshirt junior Cale Cabbiness — who recently was put on scholarship — could make appearances similar to his heroics in 2021 against Boise State.

The most intriguing prospect is Johnson III, a 6-foot-5, 207-pound senior receiver who transferred into the Cowboys’ program this offseason from Division III George Fox University. How he adapts the Power Five level will be the question.

“He’s like all the rest of them,” Gundy said. “He’s getting reps and developing, learning the system. All that seems to be coming along. Now just, you know, play at this level and see where you’re at.”

The starters

Brennan Presley, 5-8, 175

Arland Bruce IV, 5-10, 200

De’Zhaun Stribling, 6-3, 205

Jaden Bray, 6-2, 200

The contenders

Talyn Shettron, 6-2, 195

Leon Johnson III, 6-5, 207

Cale Cabbiness, 6-2, 200