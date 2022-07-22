Derek Mason's first six months as OSU's defensive coordinator: 'It's been a smooth transition'

Six months into the Derek Mason era at Oklahoma State, all reports have been positive.

“Derek has been fantastic,” coach Mike Gundy said last week at Big 12 Media Days. “It’s been a smooth transition. He’s a first-class person. He understands loyalty and hard work. He has a great relationship with the players.”

Mason arrived as defensive coordinator in January, having big shoes to fill following the departure of Jim Knowles to Ohio State. Mason spent six weeks deconstructing the defense and putting it back together, then worked to build rapport with his players during the spring.

“Especially during spring ball, everyone was paying attention to what Mason was (teaching) because the season approaches really fast,” defensive end Tyler Lacy said. “I feel like him coming in, he’s been a strong advocate for learning the defense.

“It’s the same defense we’ve been running, but (with) the little flares to it. We’ve been learning it pretty well. We’ve just got to trust him.”

With almost three decades of college coaching experience, Mason is easy to trust. He was defensive coordinator at Auburn last year, head coach at Vanderbilt in 2014-20 and defensive coordinator at Stanford in 2010-13.

“He’s not much of a yeller and screamer,” Lacy said. “He’s really a cool guy. He’s really for us and for the guys. He vouches for us all the time and tells us whatever we need, he’s got us. So I feel like that’s the type of coach we need.”

Having a former head coach on staff is another benefit. Gundy recalled a situation involving a defensive player during the spring that Mason handled on his own.

“It was really almost the same thing I would have done, but I didn’t have to do it,” Gundy said. “He took care of it. That’s big for me because I don’t want to mess with that. That maturity that he has and that experience based on being a head coach and he understands it is a big lift for us.”

On the field, Mason inherits a defense that lost seven starters but is bursting with potential. Making the transition easier for the players is relying on schemes that aren’t too different from what they were doing under Knowles.

“It’s all a lot (of) similar stuff,” defensive end Brock Martin said. “We’ll watch the stuff that he did at Auburn and it looks really similar to what we did at Oklahoma State last year.

“The words are probably different, some coverages might be different in some certain situations, but there’s really no major changes. It’s made for an easy transition.”

Coming off one of the best seasons in program history in which the Cowboys relied on their stellar defense, some question marks remain because of the turnover in personnel. With up-and-coming players stepping into key roles, the ceiling is high.

“I think they’re going to hold themselves to high standards just because of what we did last year as a defense,” quarterback Spencer Sanders said. “The defense was phenomenal. You don’t see defenses playing like that throughout the year.

“It’s exciting because I feel like these guys these young guys are just hungry. They’re tired of hearing about (filling) Malcolm Rodriguez’s shoes and Devin Harper’s shoes. They want to fill their own shoes. They want to make a name for themselves, so I’m really just excited for them to display you know what they can do.”