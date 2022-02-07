 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Derek Mason to earn $1.1 million annually as new OSU defensive coordinator
0 Comments
editor's pick

Derek Mason to earn $1.1 million annually as new OSU defensive coordinator

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Derek Mason

Vanderbilt head coach Derek Mason watches from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. South Carolina won 37-14. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Guerin Emig and Eli Lederman also talk about who will be the backup quarterback, as well as baseball and softball preview

STILLWATER — New Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason is set to become the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.

The Tulsa World confirmed Monday that Mason has agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will pay him $1.1 million annually. The details of the deal — which is not yet finalized — were first reported by The O’Colly’s Chris Becker.

OSU announced Mason, 52, as its next defensive play caller on Jan. 26, replacing Jim Knowles after his four-year run with the Cowboys.

His reported salary represents a pay cut from the $1.5 million Mason earned in his lone season at Auburn in 2021. He stepped down from his role with the SEC power on Jan. 22.

With his annual salary, Mason becomes the best-paid coach on Mike Gundy’s staff, earning more than any assistant in program history. Knowles and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn were each paid $800,000 this past season.

OSU reportedly offered Knowles a pay bump to $1.3 million after the 2021 regular season. On Dec. 7, Knowles left for the same role at Ohio State where he is now among the nation’s highest-paid assistants earning $1.9 million per year.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill Haisten: Saturday hero Kalib Boone votes yes on sustaining Bedlam basketball series
OSU Sports Extra

Bill Haisten: Saturday hero Kalib Boone votes yes on sustaining Bedlam basketball series

  • Updated

“Bedlam is important,” said OSU's Kalib Boone, who wants to see the basketball rivalry sustained as an every-year event after OU moves to the SEC.

Bedlam notebook: OSU remembers the 10 in 64-55 win over OU

Poor shooting dooms Sooners in fourth straight Bedlam loss to Oklahoma State

Photos: OSU claims Bedlam basketball victory over OU, 64-55

'Go be me': Kalib Boone breaks out, Cowboys top Sooners in Bedlam, 64-55

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert