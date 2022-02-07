Derek Mason to earn $1.1 million annually as new OSU defensive coordinator

STILLWATER — New Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason is set to become the highest-paid assistant coach in program history.

The Tulsa World confirmed Monday that Mason has agreed to terms on a two-year contract that will pay him $1.1 million annually. The details of the deal — which is not yet finalized — were first reported by The O’Colly’s Chris Becker.

OSU announced Mason, 52, as its next defensive play caller on Jan. 26, replacing Jim Knowles after his four-year run with the Cowboys.

His reported salary represents a pay cut from the $1.5 million Mason earned in his lone season at Auburn in 2021. He stepped down from his role with the SEC power on Jan. 22.

With his annual salary, Mason becomes the best-paid coach on Mike Gundy’s staff, earning more than any assistant in program history. Knowles and offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn were each paid $800,000 this past season.