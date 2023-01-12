Derek Mason not returning as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator: ‘I have decided to take a sabbatical from coaching’

STILLWATER – On Thursday morning, Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Derek Mason announced he was stepping away from the Cowboys program.

In a message posted on Twitter, Mason said he would be stepping away from football at the end of his contract with OSU.

“After 30 consecutive seasons in the great game of football, I have decided to take a sabbatical from coaching in college at the conclusion of my current contract,” Mason wrote. He signed a one-year, $1.1 million contract late in 2022, and it is set to expire on Jan. 31.

“I look forward to spending time with my family to rest and reflect on opportunities within the game I love.”

Mason was hired by the Cowboys on Jan. 26, 2022, replacing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles who left for Ohio State a month earlier. Mason arrived in Stillwater after spending a season as the defensive coordinator for Auburn. Before that, Mason coached at Vanderbilt for seven years, amassing a 27-55 record.

The Cowboys will now be searching for their second defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

“I have been blessed during my tenure at Oklahoma State to work alongside Coach (Mike) Gundy,” Mason continued. “His leadership and consistency are unmatched in the profession.”

