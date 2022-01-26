Derek Mason hired as next Oklahoma State defensive coordinator

STILLWATER — Standing in the lobby of the Scottsdale Plaza on Jan. 2 the morning after Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl win over Notre Dame, coach Mike Gundy laid out what he was looking for in his next defensive coordinator.
“Coordinator positions are huge hires with me as a head coach because I don’t coach defense,” Gundy said. “So I‘m willing to let them do their job. That person has to be able to control that room. Has to be highly intelligent. And has to be very savvy and quick thinking on game day, in my opinion.”
24 days later, the Cowboys and their 18th-year coach appear to have found an experienced replacement for Jim Knowles. On paper, former Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason fits the bill.
Gundy and OSU have hired Mason as the program's next defensive coordinator, the Tulsa World confirmed early Wednesday. It is believed that Mason, 52, was in Stillwater and toured the OSU campus last week. He becomes the sixth defensive coordinator to serve under Gundy since 2005.
The Athletic's Bruce Feldman was the first to report Mason as a strong candidate for the job last week. OSU officially announced the hiring late Wednesday morning.
“After meaningful discussions with Coach Gundy these past few weeks about his vision for the program, it became apparent that leading the defense for the Cowboys was the right fit for me,” Mason said in a statement.
Mason rose to national prominence a decade ago as defensive coordinator at Stanford from 2011-13, where his defenses broke sack records and stymied opposing rushing attack en route to back-to-back Pac-12 titles in 2012 and 2013. The success vaulted Mason to Vanderbilt in 2014 where he spent seven seasons as head coach, amassing a record of 27-55.
After his firing in Nov. 2020, Mason remained in the SEC, joining Auburn to lead the Tigers’ defense in Bryan Harsin’s first season this past fall. In his lone season in 2021, Mason engineered an Auburn defense that allowed 21.8 points per game — fifth-best in the SEC — and finished 61st in the nation in total defense.
Mason stepped down from his role with the Tigers on Saturday; Brandon Marcello of 247Sports.com reported last week that Mason and Harsin “have not been on the same page lately with staffing and philosophy.”
Mason’s arrival in Stillwater marks the end of a month and a half long coordinator search, Gundy’s first since he promoted offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn in 2020. With Mason and Dunn, OSU becomes the only coaching staff in the Big 12 with minority assistants in its primary coordinator positions.
“Derek is a great addition to Oklahoma State football and to our culture,” Gundy said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to getting him over here and getting started as soon as possible.”
The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator role has been vacant since Dec. 7, when Knowles left after four seasons for the same role at Ohio State. OSU finished fifth in total defense, led the nation in sacks (57) and closed second in tackles for loss (114) during his final season this past fall.
Missing Knowles, Gundy opted against appointing an interim coordinator for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl. He instead handed the reins to a trio of assistants — Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt — in OSU's 37-35 win over Notre Dame.
The following day, Gundy said he would consider promoting from within but planned to interview “six or eight guys” if he chose to look outside the program to fill his first defensive coordinator opening since 2018. Mason’s hiring fits a Gundy trend; four of his previous five defensive coordinators have come from outside the program.
Mason carries SEC pedigree, spending the last eight years in the conference.
Two of Vanderbilt's six seasons of six or more wins since 1982 came during his tenure, when he became the first Commodores coach since 1926 to beat Tennessee three consecutive times from 2016-18.
But after Mason’s defenses moved into the top half of the SEC in 2015 and 2016, the success tailed off. Vanderbilt went 2-14 in his final 16 games and Mason was fired eight games into the 2020 season. His .329 winning percentage remains third-best among Vanderbilt coaches since 1974.
After four seasons as a cornerback at Northern Arizona from 1989-1992, Mason began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Mesa Community College in 1994.
He held coaching roles at seven schools in 12 seasons from 1995-2006 with stops including Idaho State, Utah, New Mexico State and Ohio. From 2007-09, Mason served as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Minnesota Vikings.
After his stint in the NFL, Mason returned to the college ranks in 2010 to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff at Stanford. He took charge of the Cardinal defense in 2011 and helped guide Stanford to three consecutive New Year’s Six bowl games from 2011-13.
He was a Broyles Award finalist in 2012 when the Cardinal led the nation in sacks and finished fifth in rushing yards allowed per game. Mason’s stock as a rising star soared in 2013 as Stanford ranked third against the run and 10th in scoring defense on its way to a second consecutive Rose Bowl appearance.
Previous connections between Mason and Gundy are slim. Mason was Stanford’s co-defensive coordinator in 2011 when OSU topped the Cardinal in the Fiesta Bowl.
In January 2020, Gundy and Mason shared the screen on ESPN’s Coaches Film Room during the national championship alongside Boston College's Jeff Hafley and former TCU coach Gary Patterson.
Mason earned $1.5 million at Auburn in 2021. Knowles made $800,000 annually, but was offered a significant pay bump before securing a $1.9 million salary at Ohio State.
While Mason checks many boxes, one question surrounds his fit with the Cowboys. Knowles’ exit, with assistant Koy McFarland following him to Ohio State, leaves OSU without a linebackers coach. Mason’s previous experience as a position coach has come with defensive backs and Wednesday's announcement did not include a position assignment.
That, ultimately, may not matter to Gundy. When he outlined his ideal candidate on Jan. 2, Gundy's emphasis hung on finding a play caller who shared the same in-game qualities that made Knowles — and in turn the Cowboys' defense — so successful.
"Whether you’re three-down or you’re four-down, or you’re blitzing or you’re a zone team, that’s pretty consistent in college football," Gundy said. "Can you think and make the calls on game day. Do you know when to bunt? Do you know when to hit and run?
"That’s what makes a good coordinator in my opinion."
In Mason, Gundy may have found his man.