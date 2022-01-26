Derek Mason hired as next Oklahoma State defensive coordinator

The Cowboys’ defensive coordinator role has been vacant since Dec. 7, when Knowles left after four seasons for the same role at Ohio State. OSU finished fifth in total defense, led the nation in sacks (57) and closed second in tackles for loss (114) during his final season this past fall.

Missing Knowles, Gundy opted against appointing an interim coordinator for the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl. He instead handed the reins to a trio of assistants — Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt — in OSU's 37-35 win over Notre Dame.

The following day, Gundy said he would consider promoting from within but planned to interview “six or eight guys” if he chose to look outside the program to fill his first defensive coordinator opening since 2018. Mason’s hiring fits a Gundy trend; four of his previous five defensive coordinators have come from outside the program.

Mason carries SEC pedigree, spending the last eight years in the conference.

Two of Vanderbilt's six seasons of six or more wins since 1982 came during his tenure, when he became the first Commodores coach since 1926 to beat Tennessee three consecutive times from 2016-18.