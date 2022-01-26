Derek Mason: A look at the career timeline of OSU's new defensive coordinator

Derek Mason, who spent the 2021 season calling plays at Auburn, has been hired as Oklahoma State's next defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday.

Mason, 52, reached national prominence in charge of Stanford's defense from 2011-13 and spent seven seasons as head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014-20 before spending this past fall at Auburn. He replaces former OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and takes over a Cowboys defense that led the nation in sacks in 2021. Mason, a native of Phoenix, Ariz., will become sixth defensive coordinator to serve under coach Mike Gundy since 2005.

Now that OSU has its new defensive coordinator, here's a look at the path that brought Mason to Stillwater:

Derek Mason's career timeline

1994: Two years after his playing career at Northern Arizona came to an end in 1992, Mason took his first assistant role as a wide receivers coach at Mesa Community College, situated 15 miles from his hometown of Phoenix.

1995-2006: From Mesa Community College, Mason bounced around to seven assistant jobs in 12 seasons.