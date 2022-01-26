Derek Mason: A look at the career timeline of OSU's new defensive coordinator

Derek Mason, who spent the 2021 season calling plays at Auburn, has been hired as Oklahoma State's next defensive coordinator, the program announced Wednesday.
Mason, 52, reached national prominence in charge of Stanford's defense from 2011-13 and spent seven seasons as head coach at Vanderbilt from 2014-20 before spending this past fall at Auburn. He replaces former OSU defensive coordinator Jim Knowles and takes over a Cowboys defense that led the nation in sacks in 2021. Mason, a native of Phoenix, Ariz., will become sixth defensive coordinator to serve under coach Mike Gundy since 2005.
Now that OSU has its new defensive coordinator, here's a look at the path that brought Mason to Stillwater:
Derek Mason's career timeline
1994: Two years after his playing career at Northern Arizona came to an end in 1992, Mason took his first assistant role as a wide receivers coach at Mesa Community College, situated 15 miles from his hometown of Phoenix.
1995-2006: From Mesa Community College, Mason bounced around to seven assistant jobs in 12 seasons.
He coached receivers at Weber State from 1995-96, then running backs at Idaho from 1997-98 before making his first foray into coaching defense as a defensive backs coach at Bucknell at 1990-2001. He made a stop at Utah in 2002 and got his first play calling experience as co-defensive coordinator at St. Mary’s in 2003. After stints at New Mexico State (2004) and Ohio (2005-06), Mason ventured to the NFL.
2007-09: Mason jumped to the pros in 2007 and joined the coaching staff of the Minnesota Vikings under head coach Brad Childress, a former Northern Arizona offensive coordinator.
Mason spent three seasons as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings from 2007-09. Minnesota reached the NFC Championship game in Mason’s final season during which the Brett Favre-led Vikings came within minutes of reaching the Super Bowl. Two weeks later, Mason was headed back to the college ranks.
2010-2013: Mason’s first Power Five experience came at Stanford, where former coach Jim Harbaugh hired him to coach defensive backs in 2010. Mason was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in 2011 — he coached against Oklahoma State in Fiesta Bowl that year — before taking over sole play calling duties in 2012 while serving as assistant head coach under David Shaw.
With his thumb over the defense, the Cardinal won consecutive Pac-12 titles and made back-to-back Rose Bowl appearances in 2012 and 2013. Stanford set a program record in 2012 with 57 sacks and led the conference in scoring defense, total defense and rushing defense, earning Mason a place as a Broyles Award finalist.
“He’s just got tremendous drive, and he’s really passionate,” Stanford linebacker Shayne Skov said of Mason in 2013. “That’s an infectious kind of attitude. And he knows what he’s doing.
In his final season with the program in 2013, the Cardinal ranked third nationally in rushing defense (84.9 yards per game), 10th in scoring defense (19.0 points per game) and 16th in total defense (343.1 YPG).
2014-20: Mason’s work with Stanford’s defense turned him into one of the nation’s most coveted assistants and he landed his first head coaching job with Vanderbilt following the 2013 season.
“Who’s not going to say yes?” Mason told the Mercury News in 2014. “I think it’s a great opportunity to be in a place that does it right.”
He spent the next seven seasons in charge of the Commodores, amassing a 27-55 record with a pair of bowl appearances.
Under Mason, Vanderbilt managed six wins twice, a milestone the Commodores have achieved only six times since 1982. His tenure included wins over Georgia (2016), Ole Miss (2016), Kansas (2017) and became the Vanderbilt coach to beat Tennessee in three straight seasons since 1926 from 2016-18.
Mason was fired in Nov. 2020 after the Commodores opened 0-8. Vanderbilt went 2-14 across Mason’s final 16 games in charge.
2021: Mason was intent on time away from college football following his run at Vanderbilt.
"I felt like, for me, I needed a break from the college game for just a little bit,” he said in Jan. 2021.
Instead, he jumped at an offer to run Auburn’s defense under first-year head coach Bryan Harsin, remaining in the SEC for an eighth straight season in 2021.
With Mason in charge, the Tigers finished 61st in total defense this past fall, allowing 373.8 yards per game and 29th in rushing defense with opponents gaining 128.1 yards per game. Auburn, which finished 6-7 in 2021, ranked fifth in the SEC giving up 21.8 points per game.