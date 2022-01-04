'Defense is different for me': Gundy keeping options open in first DC search since 2018

“Coordinator positions are huge hires with me as a head coach because I don’t coach defense,” the 54-year old coach said. “I don’t really coach offense, either. So I‘m willing to let them do their job.

"So that person has to be able to control that room. Has to be highly intelligent. And has to be very savvy and quick thinking on game day, in my opinion.”

Gundy opted not to appoint an interim defensive coordinator for the Fiesta Bowl following Knowles’ departure on Dec. 7, and in Arizona held off on naming a singular defensive play caller.

Instead, the Cowboys faced the Fighting Irish with three of Gundy’s most experienced assistants — Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt — sharing play calling duties. It was a move Gundy said he felt he could make against Notre Dame’s non-tempo offense.

But before the Cowboys shutout the Fighting Irish for all but 1:05 of the second half, OSU’s play calling trio got off to a shaky start. Notre Dame burned the Cowboys for third-down scores of 29 and 53 yards in the first quarter. Gundy acknowledged Sunday that he nearly went into “head coach panic mode” as OSU fell behind 28-7 in the second quarter.