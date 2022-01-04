'Defense is different for me': Gundy keeping options open in first DC search since 2018

STILLWATER — Mike Gundy promised his wife Kristen that he’d take a day off following Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl over Notre Dame on Saturday.
After that, Oklahoma State’s football coach planned to be back in the office. And as Gundy prepares for his 18th season in charge of the Cowboys in 2022, securing a permanent defensive coordinator is at the top of his to-do list.
“I’m going to work hard on that over the next three to four days and start moving,” Gundy told reporters in Scottsdale, Arizona on Sunday.
The search for Jim Knowles’ replacement is priority No. 1 in Stillwater this offseason.
Knowles officially began his tenure at Ohio State this week, less than one month after the 56-year old coordinator inked a $1.9 million per year deal with the Buckeyes. His vacancy leaves Gundy making his first coordinator hire since offensive play caller Sean Gleeson left in 2019, and searching for the Cowboys first defensive coordinator since Knowles arrived from Duke in January 2018.
Finding a replacement for Knowles, who built OSU’s defense into the nation’s third-ranked unit in his fourth season this fall, is no small task. Gundy understands the gravity of the decision that lies in front of him.
“Coordinator positions are huge hires with me as a head coach because I don’t coach defense,” the 54-year old coach said. “I don’t really coach offense, either. So I‘m willing to let them do their job.
"So that person has to be able to control that room. Has to be highly intelligent. And has to be very savvy and quick thinking on game day, in my opinion.”
Gundy opted not to appoint an interim defensive coordinator for the Fiesta Bowl following Knowles’ departure on Dec. 7, and in Arizona held off on naming a singular defensive play caller.
Instead, the Cowboys faced the Fighting Irish with three of Gundy’s most experienced assistants — Joe Bob Clements, Tim Duffie and Dan Hammerschmidt — sharing play calling duties. It was a move Gundy said he felt he could make against Notre Dame’s non-tempo offense.
But before the Cowboys shutout the Fighting Irish for all but 1:05 of the second half, OSU’s play calling trio got off to a shaky start. Notre Dame burned the Cowboys for third-down scores of 29 and 53 yards in the first quarter. Gundy acknowledged Sunday that he nearly went into “head coach panic mode” as OSU fell behind 28-7 in the second quarter.
“The communication wasn't good,” Gundy said. “And there was too much talk. I think I did the right thing. But I don’t know that I would do it again because I don’t know if we could ever make up the ground that we lost in the first quarter.”
That Gundy won’t stick with three defensive play callers permanently may be the only thing certain about his upcoming search. He said Sunday he planned to watch Fiesta Bowl film and evaluate his staff, and Gundy has not yet ruled out promoting from within.
Clements and Duffie represent OSU’s most experienced assistants with nine years in Stillwater under their belts. The Cowboys’ last coordinator hire, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, came from within. But in refraining from appointing a sole play caller for the bowl, Gundy did reveal an internal front runner.
If Gundy looks outside the program, his past track record offers no discernible pattern.
He hired Gleeson from Princeton in the Ivy League for the 2019 season; Knowles, another former Ivy Leaguer, after eight seasons running the Blue Devils defense. Former offensive coordinator Todd Monken came from the NFL in 2010. And if any hire past shows Gundy’s propensity to look anywhere and everywhere for his coordinators, it’s Mike Yurcich’s 2013 arrival from Division II Shippensburg.
“If we don’t promote with inside — and I honestly right now don’t know. I don’t know. — then I’m sure I’ll interview at least six or eight guys,” Gundy said. “Just because it’s defense and that’s not my gig."
"I can kind of tell, but I’m not going to pretend that I know. Like I can listen to an offensive guy talk for 30 minutes and I know if I want to hire him. Defense is different for me.”
As OSU embarks on the 2022 offseason with certain momentum from its most successful campaign in a decade, the future in a key role on Gundy’s staff stands as a mystery.