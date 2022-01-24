 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deer Creek pitcher, OSU commit Nathan Rogalski dies from sudden illness
0 Comments
editor's pick

Deer Creek pitcher, OSU commit Nathan Rogalski dies from sudden illness

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
O'Brate Stadium (copy)
Michael Noble Jr.

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State baseball commit Nathan Rogalski died Sunday from a sudden illness.

Rogalski, a pitcher from Deer Creek High School, was committed to the Cowboys' class of 2023. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established in Rogalski's name to aid his family with medical expenses.

News of Rogalski's death first emerged on Twitter Sunday morning.

"Heaven gained its greatest angel this morning," Deer Creek teammate Duncan Key wrote. "I don’t even know where to start. Nate you were my go to, you were the kid that in tough times always found a way to make me smile. You changed me in ways no one could. Fly high 21, you will never be forgotten. Love you forever bubba."

The program later released a statement on Rogalski's passing.

"We are heartbroken," coach Josh Holliday said. "Nate was a talented kid with a great personality — his excitement for life, his love for the game, and his personal talents made him a special young man and we were excited about his future here at Oklahoma State. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this most difficult time.

“Nate will always be part of our Cowboy baseball family.”

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ayoka Lee sets new NCAA Women’s scoring record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert