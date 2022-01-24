Deer Creek pitcher, OSU commit Nathan Rogalski dies from sudden illness

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State baseball commit Nathan Rogalski died Sunday from a sudden illness.
Rogalski, a pitcher from Deer Creek High School, was committed to the Cowboys' class of 2023. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established in Rogalski's name to aid his family with medical expenses.
News of Rogalski's death first emerged on Twitter Sunday morning.
"Heaven gained its greatest angel this morning," Deer Creek teammate Duncan Key wrote. "I don’t even know where to start. Nate you were my go to, you were the kid that in tough times always found a way to make me smile. You changed me in ways no one could. Fly high 21, you will never be forgotten. Love you forever bubba."
The program later released a statement on Rogalski's passing.
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Class of 2023 commitment Nate Rogalski. pic.twitter.com/dkMN8oqHI3— OSU Cowboy Baseball (@OSUBaseball) January 24, 2022
"We are heartbroken," coach Josh Holliday said. "Nate was a talented kid with a great personality — his excitement for life, his love for the game, and his personal talents made him a special young man and we were excited about his future here at Oklahoma State. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this most difficult time.
“Nate will always be part of our Cowboy baseball family.”