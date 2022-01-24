Deer Creek pitcher, OSU commit Nathan Rogalski dies from sudden illness

Rogalski, a pitcher from Deer Creek High School, was committed to the Cowboys' class of 2023. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established in Rogalski's name to aid his family with medical expenses.

"Heaven gained its greatest angel this morning," Deer Creek teammate Duncan Key wrote. "I don’t even know where to start. Nate you were my go to, you were the kid that in tough times always found a way to make me smile. You changed me in ways no one could. Fly high 21, you will never be forgotten. Love you forever bubba."