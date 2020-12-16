December Signing Day: The Cowboys load up on in-state talent

Oklahoma State football entered the early signing period with 19 verbal commits and ended Wednesday with 21 signees.
De’Kelvion Beamon reclassified from the 2022 class to the 2021 class and OSU also picked up a late transfer in running back Jaylen Warren from Utah State.
OSU didn’t have to go far to fill in this year’s recruiting class, with 16 signees coming from Texas or Oklahoma. OSU signed nine Texas recruits and seven Oklahoma recruits. The recruiting class is currently ranked 35th nationally and third in the Big 12 Conference. It includes 11 defensive players and 10 offensive players.
“I’ve said this for the last four or five years, that the football in the state of Oklahoma is getting better and better in our opinion,” head coach Mike Gundy said. “If you look at our roster per capita by Oklahoma players you’ll see that the percentage is very high of the players that are having success on game day from the state of Oklahoma. We’re very proud of that.”
Players who sign with OSU coming out of Santa Fe High School seem to do well. Linebacker Calvin Bundage and defensive end Trace Ford are examples of that. The Cowboys grabbed another Santa Fe product in Collin Oliver.
Oliver is rated as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. ESPN has rated Oliver as a four-star recruit and he will play defensive end for the Cowboys.
“We offered Collin a long time ago when he was probably 195 or 200 (pounds),” Gundy said. “He’s close to 220 now. We see him as a guy who could potentially develop in coach (Rob) Glass’ weight room like Trace Ford. We see guys in Oklahoma that we feel are going to develop in our culture and our strength and conditioning program."
Defensive tackle Aden Kelley is another top in-state recruit who signed with the Cowboys out of Thomas-Fay-Custer High School. Kelley is rated as the fourth-best prospect in the state by 247Sports.
“Aden is a special young man,” Gundy said. “…He farms in the mornings and goes to school and goes to workouts. He brings in the type of work ethic that we’re looking for. I think he’s just scratching the surface. He’s a 290-pounder that is extremely strong, but more importantly has ties to the state of Oklahoma.”
Kelley is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN. ESPN has also rated linebacker Donovan Stephens out of Del City as a four-star recruit. Stephens is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and Rivals.
Other in-state signees are defensive back Makale Smith out of Midwest City High School, receiver Jaden Bray out of Norman and defensive back Ty Williams out of Muskogee and Jenks offensive lineman Logan Nobles.
The Cowboys also landed another set of twin receivers when Bryson and Blaine Green signed out of Allen, Texas. Gundy said he expects their playing weight to be around 215 or 220. Bryson is listed as the No. 169 prospect on the ESPN top-300 list. ESPN has both brothers rated as four-star recruits. Bryson is also rated as a four-star by 247Sports.
Many of the 21 signees will get started on their academics early with 11 of them being listed as mid-year enrollees.
“We got exactly what we wanted,” Gundy said. “…We like to concentrate on Oklahoma, Texas and surrounding states. This will put us at the number of 85 which is where we need to be at as we move forward toward the summer.”
