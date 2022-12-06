DE Trace Ford, RB Dominic Richardson join OSU players in transfer portal: Here’s how Cowboys have fared

Note: This story will be updated as future news breaks.

STILLWATER — On Monday, the first NCAA transfer portal window opened, allowing student-athletes to submit their name.

Starting in the 2022-23 cycle, two transfer windows were created. At the FBS level, student-athletes will be allowed to enter their name into the portal from through Jan. 18, a 45-day window where their name must be entered, but a new school does not need to be selected.

A second, 15-day window will open May 1 to 15.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Cowboys have seen nine scholarship players enter the portal, including quarterback Spencer Sanders and leading tackler Mason Cobb.

Two walk-on players have also entered.

Late Monday night, news broke that defensive end Trace Ford and running back Dominic Richardson were entering the portal.

More than 500 student-athletes entered the portal Monday, a number expected to rise exponentially over the next week. During the 2021-22 academic year, 1,946 scholarship players transferred and more than 3,000 FBS players entered.

The Cowboys lost several key pieces in last season’s portal, including defensive backs Tanner McCalister and Jarrick Bernard-Converse, as well as backup quarterback Shane Illingworth.

Here’s a breakdown of how the Cowboys look this year:

Langston Anderson - WR: The redshirt junior caught four passes for 69 this season. The only other year he recorded a stat was in 2019, when he caught one pass for eight yards.

Mason Cobb – LB: The junior linebacker led the Cowboys in tackles this season with 96. He added two sacks and 13 tackles for loss, including an interception in his first year starting with the Cowboys.

Na’Drian Dizadare – LB: The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior played in 21 games for OSU in his career, recording four tackles.

Spencer Sanders - QB: The multiyear starter has one remaining year of eligibility and was a first-team All-Big 12 selection in 2021. Sanders threw for 2,642 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, adding eight rushing touchdowns.

Braylin Presley – WR: A four-star prospect from Bixby, the true freshman played in seven games this season, mainly on special teams. He caught five passes for 26 yards and rushed twice for three yards.

Thomas Harper – S: An opening day starter this year, Harper tallied 30 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception in seven games. The senior played in 43 games with the Cowboys.

Dominic Richardson – RB: The junior tailback led the Cowboys in rushing with 543 yards and eight touchdowns in nine games this season. Richardson’s best performance came as a true freshman in 2020, where he scored three times and rushed for 169 yards against Baylor.

Trace Ford – DE: The Edmond Santa Fe product has amassed 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss over his career. Ford dealt with several knee injuries during his career, including missing the entire 2021 season and not playing since the Kansas game this year.

Eli Russ – OL: The redshirt sophomore from Ardmore played in seven games in 2020 before redshirting in 2021. Russ played in nine games this season, including starting at center against TCU this season.

Kanion Williams – S: The senior enters the portal as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot, 190-pound Williams recorded six tackles this season, with his role mainly being on special teams.

Others in the portal:

Preston Hickey – DT: Walk-on freshman who didn’t record any stats in 2022.

Rashad Dixon – WR: Walk-on redshirt junior who didn’t log any stats in 2022.