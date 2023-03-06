Boosted by individual championships from Daton Fix and Dustin Plott, Oklahoma State finished a strong second at the Big 12 Championships, which concluded Sunday night at the BOK Center.

Fix, the local star from Sand Springs, won his fourth Big 12 title, taking the crown with a 10-2 major decision victory in the 133-pound final over Iowa State’s Zach Redding.

“I’m just grateful that God put me here to wrestle and represent Oklahoma State. It’s a dream come true,” Fix said afterwards.

Plott’s victory at 174 pounds was his second title, and that helped the Cowboys, ranked No. 7 in the nation, place second as a team with 134 points, just ahead of No. 5 Iowa State, which took third with 131. Despite going just 1-5 in the finals, No. 9 Missouri won the Big 12 title for the second straight year since returning to the conference as an affiliate member, with 148 points.

“I thought for the most part, we wrestled pretty good,” said OSU coach John Smith. “Had a couple of guys that didn’t quite get the job done but had several of them that wrestled pretty well and got high on the stand.”

In addition to Fix and Plott’s titles, Kaden Gfeller took second, losing a tough 5-3 decision in the 157-pound final to North Dakota State’s Jared Franek. Earlier in the day, the Cowboys had three wrestlers place third: Reece Witcraft at 125 pounds, Travis Wittlake at 184 and Luke Surber at 197.

“I was overall pleased with our effort, I thought we did a good job for where we’re at and what we did for the season,” Smith said. “I thought it was just kind of reminded me of all year long that certain guys stepped up during important times in dual meets and I thought we did the same thing here with several of them.”

Smith was pleased with how his team has progressed over the course of the season, in a year when people were thinking that OSU would maybe drop off a bit. After placing fourth last year at the Big 12 Tournament (following nine straight years of winning it), for them to come back and take second was impressive.

“We went into the season, I said it all season, especially at the start, this was going to be a challenging year,” Smith said. “I’ll just say they took on the challenge and we’ve probably worked as hard as any team I’ve coached, and they responded to it, not a lot of complaints. They just did it. We got to do it another week, let’s see if we can do it at nationals.”

Fix, who won four individual state championships for Sand Springs as part of an undefeated high school career, noted that he has changed his approach a bit this season, trying to ignore the setting and atmosphere and just focus on what’s happening on the mat. So wrestling once again in front of family and friends didn’t have much of an impact on him.

“At the end of the day, it’s just wrestling matches and it could be anywhere,” Fix said. “It doesn’t matter where I’m at in the world, it could be in front of thousands of fans or nobody, I’m just going to go out there and do my job and score as many points as I can.”

Now of course, his attention moves to the NCAA Tournament here in less than two weeks, where he will attempt to win his first NCAA title in his hometown. After placing second three times, and losing in the national final to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in each of the last two seasons, Fix has been trying to focus on the process more than the specific results this year. If all goes according to plan, Fix will face Bravo-Young again in the 133-pound final, since they are both ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the nation again.

“That’s what I work for all year,” said Fix, who remains undefeated on the season at 26-0 and becomes the 10th wrestler in Oklahoma State history to win four conference titles. His 24.5 total team points at tournament led all wrestlers.

“I’ve really focused on my performance in each match I’ve wrestled this year, rather than the result, and I’ve done that so that I can perform at the end. I haven’t really cared too much about results, except for a couple of matches I maybe could have gotten major decisions, but I was focused on my performance, doing the little things that I know that I need to do to win in the end, and I think if I can continue to do that for the next 10 days, then I’m going to have good results.

“It doesn’t matter where I’m at in the world, it doesn’t matter who I’m wrestling, I’m going to go out there and do my job. I know the work I put in, I just go to go out there and leave it all on the line, just go out there and do what I love to do. I’m grateful that I have the opportunity to do that.”

Smith was impressed with Fix’s performance, too, particularly looking back on his previous two wins over Redding earlier in the season, which were 5-2 and 8-3 decisions.

“He had a great match tonight,” Smith said of Fix. “From the match earlier in the season with the same kid to now, there’s quite a difference. I saw some real maturity in putting some pressure on, picking up two takedowns in the first period and adding two more throughout the match and an escape and a riding time point, I just saw a level of maturity and a level of want, wanting a bit more than just another Big 12 championship. I’m excited for him to be wrestling in Tulsa in two weeks.”

As for Plott, his victory against Missouri’s top-seeded Peyton Mocco, came in the first bout of the night and demonstrated grittiness and determination.

“It feels pretty good,” he said. “Growing up, coming to Big 12s here in Tulsa, the opportunity to compete here is something I’ll never take for granted and to be able to win this tournament twice is pretty cool.”

He was down 2-0 early and even fell behind 3-2 early in the third period but kept battling. Mocco was called for stalling for the second time, giving Plott the tying point with 35 seconds remaining, and then Plott’s takedown with 10 seconds left clinched it. Missouri’s coaches challenged the takedown points but video review upheld it.

“I’ve been in this situation before, I need to do a lot better about it, but thinking about scoring the next point,” Plott said of his mindset when trailing in the match. “I’ve been down before, I’ve been down worse, but it’s just wrestling. I have a tendency to think too much sometimes, to overthink things and going forward thinking about offense, I may make some mistakes, but that’s how I wrestle.”

Smith also liked what he saw from Plott.

“I thought, for the most part, this whole tournament, there was a level of demeanor that you’ve been trying to beat into him all season long and he got it,” Smith said, punching his hand for emphasis. “I thought his final match wasn’t necessarily his best match but just kind of a guy that was going to get his hand raised somehow, and that’s what you’d like to see. You have to find ways to win and I think he did that after getting taken down first.”

Plott, who won two individual state championships (2018 and 2019) and four straight team titles in high school with the Class 4A Tuttle dynasty, is excited to return to the same building for the nationals in less than two weeks.

“It’s going to be awesome, kind of a home field advantage for the NCAAs,” Plott said. “Being from Oklahoma, I’m pretty proud of our state, so hosting nationals here is really cool.”

Smith is also looking forward to having the national tournament being so close.

“I think our guys are excited it’s here,” Smith said. “They worked really hard to get it here. The Sports Commission as well as the BOK Center, they put a lot of time into making this happen. We’ve heard some things about what it may be like, I think it’s going to be a great event. I really do. I think people are going to enjoy it, they got a lot of things planned for the fans. I think they’re going to have a good experience here in Tulsa.”

Perhaps the most anticipated match of the night that had nothing to do with any of the local teams is one that Tulsa wrestling fans could see again in a couple of weeks at the NCAA national tournament – the 165-pound final between David Carr of Iowa State and Missouri’s Keegan O’Toole.

Both have won national championships and are the top two ranked wrestlers at 165 in the nation, and that was evident in the quality of their wrestling. It was a tight battle that went into overtime tied at 3-3, when No. 1 Carr executed a takedown and then pinned No. 2 O’Toole for the dramatic victory.

Big 12 Wrestling Championships

At BOK Center

Final Team Standings

1. Missouri, 148; 2. Oklahoma State, 134; 3. Iowa State, 131; 4. Oklahoma, 97.5; 5. North Dakota State, 89.5; 6. South Dakota State, 86.5; 7. Northern Iowa, 73; 8. Air Force, 64.5; 9. Northern Colorado, 50; 10. Wyoming, 41; 11. Utah Valley, 37.5; 12. West Virginia, 34.5; 13. California Baptist, 1

Finals

125: Poulin (Northern Colorado) dec. Surtin (Missouri), 11-4

133: Fix (Oklahoma State) m.d. Redding (Iowa State), 10-2

141: Alirez (Northern Colorado) dec. Hart (Missouri), 8-4

149: Johnson (Iowa State) dec. Mauller (Missouri), 10-4

157: Franek (North Dakota State) dec. Gfeller (Oklahoma State), 5-3

165: Carr (Iowa State) p. O’Toole (Missouri), 7:38

174: Plott (Oklahoma State) dec. Mocco (Missouri), 5-3

184: Keckeisen (Northern Iowa) dec. Coleman (Iowa State), 6-2

197: R. Elam (Missouri) tb-1 Sloan (South Dakota State), 2-1

HWT: Hendrickson (Air Force) dec. Schuyler (Iowa State), 8-2