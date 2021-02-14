Daton Fix returns in dominant fashion, now eligible to be automatic NCAA Tournament qualifier

STILLWATER — Three Oklahoma State wrestlers were crowned Cowboy Challenge Tournament champions on Sunday with Daton Fix (133), Travis Wittlake (165) and Austin Harris (HWT) earning the honor.
Fix returned to the mat in an orange singlet for the first time in nearly two years and looked like he never missed a beat. He began his 2021 season with a 16-1, second-period technical fall in an extra match before collecting three falls in as many matches during tournament competition. His 4:06 fall in the second period against Cam Valdiviez (Missouri) is the fastest of his career. He followed with two third-period pins, including one in the finals match against No. 20 Ryan Sullivan of West Virginia.
“I forgot how much I loved wrestling,” Fix said in a press release. “Being back out there, there’s nothing like it. You can practice in the room as much as you want, but it’s nothing like being in front of people wrestling live competition. I’m very grateful that I’m able to be out there right now.”
Ranked No. 1 in the country at 133 pounds, Fix is a welcomed and long-awaited addition to the Cowboy lineup this season. By wrestling four matches, Fix is eligible to be an automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament from the Big 12 Conference and is expected to compete for an individual national championship.
For Fix, it was his first event following a one-year suspension by the United States Anti-Doping Agency after the Sand Springs native tested positive for a prohibited substance called Ostarine.
“He’s got a lot better competition coming, but it sure was fun to watch him,” Smith said. “I thought early on in some of those matches you could see a little rust, not a lot, but a little bit. I think with each match he got better and better.”
In an event hosted by OSU, the Cowboys welcomed wrestlers from No. 5 Missouri, Wyoming and West Virginia into Gallagher-Iba Arena for an individual tournament. The Cowboys of Wyoming took home four championships (157, 174, 184, 197), which was the most of any team, while Missouri matched OSU with three.
“It was a tough tournament in the end,” Smith said. “Some of our guys seemed to be at the top of their game, but we’re going to need more.”
In the highest-ranked match of the day, No. 4 Boo Lewallen fell to No. 3 Brock Mauller (Missouri) in the first tiebreaker period of the 149-pound finals match. After Lewallen nearly picked up a reversal in the overtime period, Mauller turned him for a two-point nearfall that was enough to hold on for the 7-5 victory.
No. 6 Oklahoma State hosts No. 18 OU at 2 p.m. Sunday to conclude its regular season. The Cowboys defeated the Sooners 24-10 on Feb. 7 in Norman.
Sunday's results
Quarterfinals
125: Noah Surtin (MIZZ) dec. No. 15 Trevor Mastrogiovanni (OSU), 9-6; Brendon Garcia (WYO) TF Colten Klein (OSU), 16-4 4:34; Derrick Stacey (WYO) dec. Jakason Burks (OSU), 3-1
133: No. 1 Daton Fix fall Cam Valdiviez (MIZZ), 4:06; Trey Crawford (MIZZ) fall Reece Witcraft (OSU), 1:49; No. 20 Ryan Sullivan (WVU) fall Andrew Nieman (OSU), 2:17
141: Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Darren Green (WYO), 4-0
149: No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU) fall Precious Essien (MIZZ), 2:41; Jaron Jenson (WYO) fall Cole Van Vleet (OSU), 4:35; Jarod Kadel (OSU) dec. Brayden Roberts, 9-6.
157: No. 16 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) MD Mitchell Bohlken (MIZZ), 14-4; Alex Hornfeck (WVU) MD Daniel Manibog (OSU), 11-2; Jacob Wright (WYO) MD Chance McLane (OSU), 14-4; Jalin Harper (OSU) dec. Caleb Dowling (WVU), 5-0
174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Christian Bahl (OSU), 5-2; No. 12 Dustin Plott (OSU) MD Anthony D’Alesio (WVU), 11-3
184: Jake Raschka (MIZZ) dec. Daniel Jezik (OSU), 12-7 (Pigtail Match); Anthony Carman (WVU) TF JaQuan Jackson (OSU), 15-0 4:12 (Pigtail Match); No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Jake Raschka (MIZZ), 19-2 4:26; Jackson Moomau (WVU) MD Christian McCutcheon (OSU), 10-0
197: No. 10 AJ Ferrari (OSU) TF Jace Punke (MIZZ), 17-1 4:27; Luke Surber (OSU) MD Jack Flynn (MIZZ), 19-5
HWT: Konner Doucet (OSU) dec. Tucker Tomlinson (WYO), SV-1 3-1
Semifinals
133: No. 1 Daton Fix (OSU) fall Job Greenwood (WYO), 5:16
141: Dusty Hone (OSU) dec. Jeff Boyd (WVU), 4-2
149: No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU) MD Jaron Jensen (WYO), 12-4; No. 3 Brock Mauller (MIZZ) MD Jarod Kadel (OSU), 16-4
157: No. 16 Wyatt Sheets (OSU) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 8-2; No. 19 Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. Jalin Harper (OSU), 8-2
165: No. 4 Travis Wittlake (OSU) (OSU) dec. Cole Moody (WYO), 8-4
174: No. 12 Dustin Plott (OSU) dec. Scott Joll (WVU), 9-6
184: No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU) TF Jackson Moomau (WVU), 17-2 3:46
197: No. 4 Noah Adams (WVU) dec. No. 10 AJ Ferrari (OSU), 3-2; No. 12 Stephen Buchanan (WYO) inj. Luke Surber (OSU), 5:00
HWT: Konner Doucet (OSU) dec. Michael Wolfgram (WVU), 3-1; Austin Harris (OSU) dec. Seth Nitzel (MIZZ), 5-1
Finals
133: No. 1 Daton Fix (OSU) fall No. 20 Ryan Sullivan (WVU), 5:10
141: Josh Edmond (MIZZ) inj. Dusty Hone (OSU), 4:03
149: No. 3 Brock Mauller (MIZZ) dec. No. 4 Boo Lewallen (OSU), TB-1 7-5
157: No. 19 Jacob Wright (WYO) dec. No. 16 Wyatt Sheets (OSU), 3-2
165: No. 4 Travis Wittlake (OSU) MD Peyton Hall (WVU), 14-2
174: No. 10 Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. No. 12 Dustin Plott (OSU), 8-7
184: Tate Samuelson (WYO) dec. No. 9 Dakota Geer (OSU), 10-6
HWT: Austin Harris (OSU) dec. Konner Doucet (OSU), TB-1 3-1
Consolation Finals
149: Jaron Jensen (WYO) fall Jarod Kadel (OSU), 2:12
157: Jalin Harper (OSU) dec. Alex Hornfeck (WVU), 3-2
197: No. 10 AJ Ferrari (OSU) forf. Luke Surber (OSU)
Extra Matches
133: No. 1 Daton Fix (OSU) TF Trey Crawford (MIZZ), 16-1 3:57; Reece Witcraft (OSU) MD Cam Valdiviez (MIZZ), 10-0
141: Precious Essien (MIZZ) TF Cole Van Vleet (OSU), 16-0 4:15
157: Daniel Manibog (OSU) dec. Caleb Dowling (WVU), 4-2; Caleb Dowling (WVU) dec. Chance McLane (OSU), 3-2
184: Anthony Carman (WVU) MD Daniel Jezik (OSU), 9-1; Jake Raschka (MIZZ) dec. Evan Shetley (OSU), 19-14