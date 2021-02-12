 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Daton Fix returns from suspension just in time for NCAA Championships qualification attempt
top story

Daton Fix returns from suspension just in time for NCAA Championships qualification attempt

{{featured_button_text}}
Daton Fix

Oklahoma State’s Daton Fix winks toward the crowd during a dual meet against Iowa at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Feb. 24. Fix, a former Sand Springs standout who has wrestling in his blood, said he is eager to compete close to his hometown. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Related content links

Tickets on sale for Big 12 Tournament at BOK Center

The one-year suspension for Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix is finally over.

The next order of business is to compete in four matches before the regular season is over in an effort to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The USADA suspended Fix for a year after the Sand Springs native tested positive for a prohibited substance. Fix ingested Ostarine unintentionally after drinking from a water bottle his father prepared for himself.

Fix voluntarily took a polygraph test during the investigation and the USADA reduced his sanction from a possible four-year suspension to just one.

“We obviously know that there was nothing intentional in his system and it was so minute that it was like a grain of salt in an Olympic size swimming pool,” OSU coach John Smith told media in a Zoom. “But yet you have to find why it’s in your system and that’s a process that’s kind of a little bit scary because you do get the maximum. The good thing is everything went the way we hoped it to go. We held strong on knowing that he intentionally did nothing.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Fix continued to work out but couldn’t compete until his suspension ended on Feb. 10. The Cowboys have four matches left in the form of a Cowboy Challenge Tournament scheduled on Sunday. Missouri, West Virginia and Wyoming will provide three matches and Bedlam on Feb. 21 would be the fourth match.

The Big 12 received 45 qualifying spots for the NCAA Championships. Ten of those spots will go to the automatic qualifying Big 12 Champions of each weight class. The other 35 spots will be chosen for each weight class.

There are four additional qualifying spots in Fix’s weight class, 133, but he isn’t available for those spots unless he gets at least four matches in. If Fix doesn’t reach four matches then his only chance to compete in the NCAA Championships is to win the Big 12, scheduled to be held at the BOK Center on March 6-7.

"It was a long time for him to be off and a lot of things happened in that process." Smith said. "The one thing that did happen was he held on to his hopes and dreams that this would come to an end soon."

Who are Oklahoma's four-time state wrestling champions?

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: 2021 Mr./Ms. Inside/Outside contest begins this weekend

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I joined the Tulsa World as the Oklahoma State University sports writer in June 2019. I'm an Indiana native who attended graduate school at IUPUI after receiving my bachelor’s degree at Indiana University. Phone: 918-581-8387

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News