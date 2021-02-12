Daton Fix returns from suspension just in time for NCAA Championships qualification attempt

The one-year suspension for Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix is finally over.

The next order of business is to compete in four matches before the regular season is over in an effort to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The USADA suspended Fix for a year after the Sand Springs native tested positive for a prohibited substance. Fix ingested Ostarine unintentionally after drinking from a water bottle his father prepared for himself.

Fix voluntarily took a polygraph test during the investigation and the USADA reduced his sanction from a possible four-year suspension to just one.

“We obviously know that there was nothing intentional in his system and it was so minute that it was like a grain of salt in an Olympic size swimming pool,” OSU coach John Smith told media in a Zoom. “But yet you have to find why it’s in your system and that’s a process that’s kind of a little bit scary because you do get the maximum. The good thing is everything went the way we hoped it to go. We held strong on knowing that he intentionally did nothing.”

