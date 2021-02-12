Daton Fix returns from suspension just in time for NCAA Championships qualification attempt

The one-year suspension for Oklahoma State wrestler Daton Fix is finally over.
The next order of business is to compete in four matches before the regular season is over in an effort to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
The USADA suspended Fix for a year after the Sand Springs native tested positive for a prohibited substance. Fix ingested Ostarine unintentionally after drinking from a water bottle his father prepared for himself.
Fix voluntarily took a polygraph test during the investigation and the USADA reduced his sanction from a possible four-year suspension to just one.
“We obviously know that there was nothing intentional in his system and it was so minute that it was like a grain of salt in an Olympic size swimming pool,” OSU coach John Smith told media in a Zoom. “But yet you have to find why it’s in your system and that’s a process that’s kind of a little bit scary because you do get the maximum. The good thing is everything went the way we hoped it to go. We held strong on knowing that he intentionally did nothing.”
Fix continued to work out but couldn’t compete until his suspension ended on Feb. 10. The Cowboys have four matches left in the form of a Cowboy Challenge Tournament scheduled on Sunday. Missouri, West Virginia and Wyoming will provide three matches and Bedlam on Feb. 21 would be the fourth match.
The Big 12 received 45 qualifying spots for the NCAA Championships. Ten of those spots will go to the automatic qualifying Big 12 Champions of each weight class. The other 35 spots will be chosen for each weight class.
There are four additional qualifying spots in Fix’s weight class, 133, but he isn’t available for those spots unless he gets at least four matches in. If Fix doesn’t reach four matches then his only chance to compete in the NCAA Championships is to win the Big 12, scheduled to be held at the BOK Center on March 6-7.
"It was a long time for him to be off and a lot of things happened in that process." Smith said. "The one thing that did happen was he held on to his hopes and dreams that this would come to an end soon."