Daton Fix one of two OSU wrestlers to advance to NCAA finals

Two Oklahoma State wrestlers, including Sand Springs' Daton Fix, won their matches in Friday's NCAA championship semifinals and will go after a national championship on Saturday in St. Louis.

Fix, undefeated and the top seed at 133 pounds, defeated Austin DeSanto of Iowa 3-2 in the semifinals to reach the title match. Earlier in the quarterfinals, he pinned Chris Cannon of Northwestern in the third period. Fix will face No. 2 Roman Bravo-Young of Penn State in the finals.

“I thought through the last couple of weeks at the Big 12s and in some of his performances, you see some areas where (Fix) needs to continue to improve and he recognizes that,” coach John Smith said in a news release. “He had some competitive matches even with some big scores. They were hard matches that set his mind for the NCAA Championship.”

At 197 pounds, OSU freshman AJ Ferrari, the No. 4 seed, defeated top seed Myles Amine of Michigan 5-1 in the semifinals. He defeated Jacob Warner of Iowa 3-2 in the quarterfinals. He will face No. 6 Nino Bonaccorsi of Pittsburgh in the title match. A win would make him just the third true freshman at OSU to win a national title.