Daton Fix hoping to reach World Championships at Final X wrestling tournament Friday

STILLWATER — With so much at stake on Friday, Daton Fix is glad that Final X Stillwater, which determines who will represent the United States at the World Wrestling Championships in September, is happening on his home turf at Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The Final X showcase is a series of best-of-three wrestle-offs, with the winners in each weight bracket earning a trip to Belgrade, Serbia, to compete for Team USA. Fix, who won a silver medal at last year's World Championships in Oslo, Norway, is hoping to bring home gold this time.

But first, he must make the team, and that is contingent on his performance Friday, when he must defeat Seth Gross at 61 kg twice to claim the coveted roster spot.

“If I don’t win these two matches, there is no gold medal, so these two matches are really important, and I’m definitely not overlooking anybody,” Fix said. “I know that Seth Gross is a competitor and someone that has the potential to score a lot of points. I’m looking forward to wrestling him, and it’s just real nice that it’s going to be here in Gallagher.”

Fix faced Gross last year at the World Team Trials and won a technical fall, 11-0, on his way to making the 2021 Team USA. But he knows that Gross, an NCAA individual champion at 133 pounds in 2018 for South Dakota State and a third-place finisher at the Big Ten tournament in 2020 for Wisconsin, will be ready with a new game plan to reverse that result this time around.

“I wrestled Seth in that tournament (last year), that match went my way and it’s a new year,” Fix said of his lopsided victory. “I know he’s probably been thinking about that match for a year, and now he has an opportunity to wrestle me again, and I’m sure he’s looking forward to it, and I am, too.”

Last year, between the World Team Trials and the World Championship tournament itself, Fix won nine straight bouts by a combined score of 81-5, with six technical falls, but he ended up dropping a tight 4-1 decision to Russia’s Abasgadzhi Magomedov in the final to wind up with silver. With Russia banned from the competition this year due to the war in Ukraine, Fix would appear to be the favorite to claim gold.

And even though he wore the USA colors, and will again hopefully, Fix feels like he is not only representing his country but also Oklahoma State.

“It’s an honor; it’s one of the reasons I came to Oklahoma State,” Fix said. “I think there’s been nine Olympic champions in this program, and that’s something I want to do. Hopefully, someday I can carry on that tradition of winning an Olympic gold medal. Carrying on that tradition of international success is something I take pride in, and the best way I can do that now is to go win a gold medal.”

Fix has been preparing for this weekend since March, when he lost a heart-breaking 3-2 decision to Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young in the 133-pound final in the NCAA tournament (his third time placing second, second year in a row losing to Bravo-Young).

“I took a little bit of time off after the NCAAs, just to heal up, and then it was really right back to training,” said Fix, who has one more year of college eligibility left. “Then I competed in the Pan American championships (where he won gold at 61 kg). It was good to get some matches in there, and I didn’t really take any time off after that. It was right back on the mat to prepare for this.”

He’s happy that the competition will take place in his home arena, where he expects to have lots of friends and family in the crowd, not to mention OSU fans, cheering him on.

“It’s awesome, I’m grateful it’s here, it’s a great opportunity to make the World team in my home state,” said Fix, who won four consecutive individual state championships in high school for Sand Springs. “Hopefully, there will be a lot of people here to support me and it’s going to be exciting.

“For me, every time I step out there, I’m not only wrestling for me, I’m wrestling for my family, I’m wrestling for my university still, and I think that makes it easier for me. All I’m doing is giving back to everybody that supported me, and the way I do that is to go out there and leave everything I have out there.”

Fix is looking forward to seeing another former OSU wrestler, Jordan Oliver, who competed for the Cowboys from 2008-13, winning individual NCAA national championships in 2011 (at 133 pounds) and 2013 (149 pounds). Oliver is taking on former Penn State star Zain Retherford, who won three NCAA titles (2016-18) at 149 pounds, for the right to represent USA at 70 kg.

“He was one of my favorite guys to watch growing up,” Fix said of Oliver. “He was someone that scored a bunch of points and epitomized what Oklahoma State wrestling is all about. He was really good on his feet, slick takedowns, and he was just a blast to watch. So it’s really nice having him back here. It would be nice if he came around a little more.

“We have never had the chance to be together on the same team, so hopefully this week, we can get that done.”

The first session of matches, which includes five weight brackets in each of men’s freestyle (which Fix and Oliver are wrestling in), women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman, begins at 2 p.m. Friday. The second match in each series will begin at 7 p.m., and if a third match is necessary in any weight, it will occur later in the second session.