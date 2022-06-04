Daton Fix fails to make U.S. Senior World Team, dropping 2-of-3 bouts at Final X Stillwater

Daton Fix, a Sand Springs graduate and Oklahoma State wrestling standout, fell just short of making the U.S. Senior World Team on Friday, dropping a best-of-three series finale at Final X Stillwater in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

The event was to determine Team USA members who will compete at the Senior World Championships in Belgrade, Serbia in September.

Fix, who won the silver medal at last year’s World Championships in Oslo, Norway, faced off against Seth Gross at 61 kg. Fix had defeated Gross by technical fall, 11-0, during last year’s World Team Trials. But Gross, who won the NCAA championship at 133 pounds in 2018 for South Dakota State and then placed third in the Big Ten tournament in 2020 for Wisconsin, was much tougher this time around.

In the first bout, Fix jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in the second period before Gross fought back to a 5-5 tie in the final seconds. Fix was declared the winner on tie-breakers due to a caution call on Gross earlier in the match.

The second match was also extremely close, with Fix gaining an early advantage before Gross pulled out a 5-4 decision. In the third and deciding match, Fix once again got off to an early lead only to see Gross rally and eventually win 9-5.

Fix, who has won three Big 12 titles while placing second at 133 pounds all three times at the NCAA Championships, has one more year of college eligibility for OSU.

Former Cowboy Jordan Oliver also missed out on making the team at freestyle 70 kg, losing two of three battles to Zain Retherford.

Both wrestlers were college standouts. Oliver competed for the Cowboys from 2008-13, winning individual NCAA national championships in 2011 (at 133 pounds) and 2013 (149 pounds). Retherford, a former Penn State star, won three NCAA titles (2016-18) at 149 pounds. Oliver was looking for his first bid to the World Championships.

On Friday night, the first match was a tight battle and was tied at 3-3 with 22 seconds left before Retherford had a late burst in scoring and won 8-3. Oliver rebounded to claim the second match 5-4. In the third and deciding bout, Oliver fell behind 4-0 and couldn't rally all the way back as Retherford prevailed 4-3, earning a spot on the squad.

Fifteen spots on the U.S. team for this year’s World Championships — five in freestyle wrestling for men, five in freestyle wrestling for women and five in Greco-Roman (men) — were determined Friday. The rest of the 2022 U.S. Senior World Team will be decided on Wednesday at Final X New York.