Dallas Cowboys place former OSU player Blake Jarwin on IR

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) tries to get past safety Donovan Wilson (37) during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
Note: The Cowboys placed Jarwin on injured reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday added former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin to its injured reserve list.
Jarwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament after his right knee buckled when he cut on a route in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.
The Tuttle High School graduate began his college career a walk-on at OSU, and began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with Dallas.
With Dallas, he started the 2017 season on the practice squad, before being promoted to the active roster in October. He appeared in all 16 games in the past two seasons.
Gallery: OSU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey (Yukon Southwest Covenant HS)
Minnesota Vikings kicker Dan Bailey kicks a 38-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson holds the football as players warm up for an NFL football scrimmage Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Tre Flowers walks on the field Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, during an NFL football training camp in Renton, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (BTW HS)
Baltimore Ravens running back Justice Hill (43) runs against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Miami Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah
Miami Dolphins' Emmanuel Ogbah is shown during a Zoom news conference in this photo made in Miami Lakes, Fla., Thursday, March 26, 2020. The Miami Dolphins practiced safe distancing when they introduced eight newly acquired players hunkered down around the country, holding a series of news conferences via Zoom. The technology changed the dynamics of the conversation, and players seemed to like it. (AP Photo/Steve Wine)
Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung
Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung gestures during an NFL football camp practice Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jarrell Owens
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jarrell Owens walks out on the field during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (Wagoner HS)
Arizona Cardinals cornerback Kevin Peterson (27) wears custom cleats prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Buffalo Bills tackle Victor Salako (practice squad)
AP File Photo
Green Bay Packers guard Lane Taylor
Green Bay Packers offensive guard Lane Taylor sits on the bench during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cleveland Browns tackle Vincent Taylor
Then-Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Vincent Taylor (96) does drills during NFL football training camp,Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Davie, Fla. Taylor was claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns on Sept. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver James Washington (13) during practice at NFL football training camp in Pittsburgh, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
The 2020 NFL season is underway.
