 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dallas Cowboys place former OSU player Blake Jarwin on IR

Dallas Cowboys place former OSU player Blake Jarwin on IR

  • Updated
Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (Tuttle HS)

Dallas Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin (89) tries to get past safety Donovan Wilson (37) during an NFL football training camp in Frisco, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Note: The Cowboys placed Jarwin on injured reserve on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday added former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin to its injured reserve list.

Jarwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament after his right knee buckled when he cut on a route in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Tuttle High School graduate began his college career a walk-on at OSU, and began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with Dallas.

With Dallas, he started the 2017 season on the practice squad, before being promoted to the active roster in October. He appeared in all 16 games in the past two seasons.

Gallery: OSU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance
OSU Sports Extra

OSU wrestler Daton Fix accepts suspension, denies knowingly taking a banned substance

  • Updated

Fix received a one-year sanction from a USADA panel for ingesting a prohibited substance. Fix told the panel he drank from a water bottle that had a supplemental mixture which included Ostarine. He said he didn’t know the mixture contained the prohibited substance. The panel agreed Fix ingested the substance unknowingly and cut his suspension from four years to one year.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News