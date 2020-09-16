Dallas Cowboys place former OSU player Blake Jarwin on IR

The Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday added former Oklahoma State tight end Blake Jarwin to its injured reserve list.

Jarwin has a torn anterior cruciate ligament after his right knee buckled when he cut on a route in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The Tuttle High School graduate began his college career a walk-on at OSU, and began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with Dallas.

With Dallas, he started the 2017 season on the practice squad, before being promoted to the active roster in October. He appeared in all 16 games in the past two seasons.

Gallery: OSU players on NFL rosters for the 2020 season