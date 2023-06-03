STILLWATER — As Miguel Santos rounded the bases in the seventh inning on Saturday afternoon, there was little celebration. In his third trip around the bags, Santos gave a tame trot compared to his excited jog in the fourth inning.

“I was just up there trying to put a good swing on the pitch,” Santos, Dallas Baptist's second baseman, said after the game.

He put three good swings on their respective pitches. In an elimination game against Oklahoma State, Santos mashed three home runs and drove in nine RBIs to ignite the DBU offense and stave off elimination with an 18-4 win against the Cowboys.

On a Saturday afternoon in O’Brate Stadium, the Cowboys were eliminated from the NCAA Tournament after being routed by DBU and losing an opening round game to Oral Roberts in the Stillwater NCAA Regional.

“This tournament we simply did not have our rhythm and we weren’t able to put winning baseball together in either game,” OSU coach Josh Holliday said. “Right now, the disappointment and the hurt and the embarrassment, all the things that our kids are feeling is overwhelmingly strong.”

Across regional play, the Cowboys’ offense faltered, scoring only eight runs across two games while the pitching staff surrendered 24 runs.

“I’m very numb right now,” Holliday said. “That was a difficult game, difficult set of emotions. The finality of it is, no matter how many seasons you coach, you don’t master what it feels like for the season to come to an end.”

It’s only the second time under Holliday the Cowboys were held winless in a NCAA Regional. In 2017, OSU lost to Missouri State and Oral Roberts in the NCAA Fayetteville Regional.

Since the 2017 regional, OSU (41-20) is 9-9 in the regional round of the NCAA Tournament, advancing to super regionals once in 2019.

“I don’t think anyone will ever be satisfied until you go win the final game,” Holliday said. “Obviously, we’re not proud of the nature of the game today, but I can’t sit here and be unappreciative or ungrateful for the effort of the ball club or the way they represented us.

“Disappointing finish? Sure. Everyone has the right to view the team and the season in whichever way they wish. I will always view this team through all the good things they did.”

After starting pitcher Juaron Watts-Brown threw three innings of no-hit baseball, the DBU lineup poured on the offense the second time through the lineup, mashing three home runs in four at-bats in the fourth, and bringing 11 batters to the plate in the fifth, scoring six runs.

“(Watts-Brown’s) got an elite breaking ball,” DBU coach Dan Heefner said. “When that thing is down, you’re not hitting it. Our game plan was to get him up, we didn’t do a good job the first time through the order, then the second time I think after they all saw it one time, then I think that changed it for them.”

DBU (46-15) would push Watts-Brown out of the game in the fifth, creating a steady rotation of OSU pitchers throughout Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys would throw seven different arms across the nine innings.

The Patriots would combine to hit .432 as a team off the OSU pitching staff with six home runs, highlighted by Santos' trio of homers.

DBU pitcher Zach Heaton threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits against OSU.

"It just comes down to executing pitches," Heaton said. "They're a great offense, and I think that almost makes you be locked in for every pitch."

DALLAS BAPTIST 18, OKLAHOMA STATE 4

DBU;000;464;400;—;18;19;0

OSU;010;000;210;—;4;8;0

Heaton, Beuter (7), Hammer (9) and Rombach. Watts-Brown, Abram (5), Blake (5), Davis (6), Root (6), O’Toole (7), Keisel (9) and Adkison. W: Heaton (5-1). L: Watts-Brown (6-5). Save: None. HR: DBU, Kolden 2 (6), Humphreys (13), Santos 3 (14); OSU, Schubart (17), Riggio (18). T: 3:03. A: 5,033