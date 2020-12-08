Cunningham comes up clutch as OSU holds off ORU

STILLWATER — Oral Roberts coach Paul Mills gave a simple answer to what the difference in Tuesday night’s game was: Cade Cunningham.
The first half of Oklahoma State’s 83-78 victory against ORU was Cunningham’s worst of his OSU career. He was careless with the ball and took a number of ill-advised shots. With him serving as the team’s offensive engine, the Cowboys’ attack lacked a sense of urgency.
A relatively small team, the Golden Eagles swarmed him when he got into the paint.
But when it got to crunch time, Cunningham flipped a switch.
He was unguardable down the stretch, making a number of clutch buckets to keep the game out of the reach.
“I don’t want (Cunningham) to feel like he’s gotta be superman,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “He’s gonna have games where he’s not his best. But he’s a really talented kid who understands he’s gonna have to play through that. He really settled down and looked to score late in the game.”
Cunningham finished with a career-high 29 points, but he wasn’t the one to get the biggest reaction from the Gallagher-Iba Arena crowd. That honor belonged to Rondel Walker, who played a less glamorous game.
He scored only four points, but had a palpable impact.
At one point in the second half, Walker jumped a passing lane, deflecting the ball out of bounds near midcourt. As he made his way back to the play, Gallagher-Iba Arena came alive, making sure Walker knew his efforts were appreciated.
OSU’s crowd was in it from there.
As has happened a couple times in his young college career, Walker was OSU’s spark plug.
“My confidence from day one hasn’t wavered,” Walker said. “If anything it just gets better by the day.”
Guard Bryce Williams also didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he followed Walker’s suit and showed out on defense in the second half.
He is a pest on the ball, jumping up like a defensive lineman batting down a football to deflect entry passes. Williams forced four steals to go along with countless deflections.
OSU’s backcourt did what it could to slow down ORU guard Max Abmas, who finished with 36 points.
“(Walker and Williams) practice like that every day,” Boynton said. “It’s really going to be a benefit to our team long term to have them as complements to each other, but also to Cade and Ice. When we have all four of them on the court we can be really aggressive defensively.”
This game must have given Boynton flashbacks to Saturday.
Three days after Oakland lit up the Oklahoma State basketball team from behind the arc, Oral Roberts came into GIA displaying marksmanship of its own.
The Golden Eagles continued their hot-shooting streak from their past two games.
The Cowboys often would be late rotating, leaving shooters, such as Kevin Obanor and Abmas, alone for open 3-pointers. The pair combined for 10 of the Golden Eagles’ 16 3-pointers. ORU shot 48% from behind the arc.
“(Our 3-point defense) is concerning,” Boynton said. “Whether it’s schematically or personnel, it’s something we gotta figure out. Other coaches are going to find a way to exploit that.”
Boynton even subbed in freshman Donovan Williams and walk-on Dee Mitchell at one point, looking for anybody to spark OSU’s perimeter defense.
The Golden Eagles’ shooting kept them close in a game in which they were outrebounded by 10 and shot 19 fewer free throws than their opponent.
Abmas also was effective at setting up his teammates for easy buckets, finishing with a game-high nine assists.
“I was more impressed with his nine assists and his ability to move the basketball,” Mills said. “(Having) nine assists and only two turnovers along with how well he shot the basketball was really key for us.”
