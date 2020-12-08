Cunningham comes up clutch as OSU holds off ORU

At one point in the second half, Walker jumped a passing lane, deflecting the ball out of bounds near midcourt. As he made his way back to the play, Gallagher-Iba Arena came alive, making sure Walker knew his efforts were appreciated.

OSU’s crowd was in it from there.

As has happened a couple times in his young college career, Walker was OSU’s spark plug.

“My confidence from day one hasn’t wavered,” Walker said. “If anything it just gets better by the day.”

Guard Bryce Williams also didn’t light up the stat sheet, but he followed Walker’s suit and showed out on defense in the second half.

He is a pest on the ball, jumping up like a defensive lineman batting down a football to deflect entry passes. Williams forced four steals to go along with countless deflections.

OSU’s backcourt did what it could to slow down ORU guard Max Abmas, who finished with 36 points.