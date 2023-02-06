West Virginia at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

West Virginia 14-7, 5-5 Big 12; Oklahoma State 16-7, 6-5

Three storylines

* Continued success: Oklahoma State will look for its third consecutive victory when it entertains the Mountaineers. OSU is coming off wins over Texas Tech and TCU. Tuesday marks the first meeting between the schools this season.

* Balanced attack: Five Cowgirls are averaging double digits in the scoring column. OSU hasn’t finished the season with at least four double-digit scorers since the 2014-15 season.

* Consistency matters: Taylen Collins is shooting 70% (67-of-96) from the floor over OSU’s last 15 games, while Lior Garzon currently ranks No. 17 nationally in 3-point percentage (42.5%).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World