Oklahoma State's women's basketball team finished off a season sweep of TCU on Saturday afternoon with a 77-65 win at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
The Cowgirls (16-7, 6-5 Big 12) scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to break a tie game wide open and lead by double figures for the first time. A TCU (6-16, 0-11) 3-pointer with five minutes remaining marked the Horned Frogs' first points of the period, and OSU maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.
Naomie Alnatas led the way for OSU with 20 points, while Taylen Collins added 17. Lexy Keys and Milton each added 12. Collins and Milton both pulled in 8 rebounds. Lucy Ibeh and Tara Manumaleuga both scored 19 to pace the Horned Frogs.
OKLAHOMA ST. 77, TCU 65
Oklahoma St.;19;14;21;23;—;77
TCU;12;21;21;11;—;65
OKLAHOMA ST. (16-7): Collins 9-11 1-1 19, Garzon 1-7 3-4 5, Alnatas 7-19 4-4 20, Keys 5-8 0-0 12, Milton 3-7 4-4 10, De Lapp 3-4 1-2 7, Asi 1-4 2-2 4, Totals 29-60 15-17 77
TCU (6-16): Cravens 0-3 0-0 0, Ibeh 9-13 1-2 19, Bradley 2-6 0-0 6, Fisher 3-7 3-3 9, Makolo 5-12 0-2 11, Roberson 0-0 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 7-11 2-3 19, White 0-1 1-2 1, Totals 26-53 7-12 65
3-Point Goals: Oklahoma St. 4-21 (Garzon 0-6, Alnatas 2-9, Keys 2-4, Asi 0-2), TCU 6-10 (Bradley 2-4, Fisher 0-1, Makolo 1-1, Manumaleuga 3-4). Assists: Oklahoma St. 18 (Alnatas 5, Milton 5), TCU 17 (Fisher 6). Fouled Out: TCU Makolo. Rebounds: Oklahoma St. 35 (Collins 8, Milton 8), TCU 23 (Makolo 6). Total Fouls: Oklahoma St. 12, TCU 14. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,458.