The Cowgirls (16-7, 6-5 Big 12) scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter to break a tie game wide open and lead by double figures for the first time. A TCU (6-16, 0-11) 3-pointer with five minutes remaining marked the Horned Frogs' first points of the period, and OSU maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.