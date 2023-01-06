 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowgirls try to break Texas' recent dominance on the basketball court

  • Updated
Big 12 Media Day Basketball (copy)

Under Jacie Hoyt, Oklahoma State is 10-1 when leading at halftime. 

 Charlie Riedel

Texas at Oklahoma State

6 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

ESPN+

Texas 11-4, 2-0 Big 12; Oklahoma State 10-4, 0-2 Big 12

Three storylines

* Breaking momentum: Oklahoma State has struggled against Texas in recent years. The Longhorns have won 15 of 16 meetings between the schools. Every UT win during that stretch has been by double-digit points except for three. The Cowgirls’ only win came on Jan. 27, 2021, a 68-51 victory in Stillwater.

* Attacking the Horns: OSU will need to find a way to attack the Longhorns’ defensive attack. Texas, in the midst of an eight-game winning streak, is eighth nationally in turnovers forced (23.2) and ninth in blocks (5.6) per game.

* Halftime tells story: The Cowgirls are 10-1 when leading a game at halftime. When trailing or tied at intermission, OSU is 0-3 including back-to-back losses in recent games against Kansas (down 38-34 at halftime) and Kansas State (trailing 47-40 at the break).

