Cowgirls travel to Texas Tech riding two-game conference skid

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Texas

ESPN+, KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 5-6, 0-2 Big 12; Texas Tech 8-5, 1-1

Three storylines

On the road: The Cowgirls kick off their first trip of conference play with a visit to the Lady Red Raiders before traveling to TCU on Wednesday. Texas Tech snapped a three-game losing streak with a 74-61 upset win at Texas earlier this week. OSU has taken wins from its last three meetings with the Lady Red Raiders and holds a record of 14-3 in the past 17 games between the teams. The Cowgirls are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start in Big 12 play since 2011.

Forcing turnovers: OSU recorded a season-high 14 steals in Wednesday’s 60-49 home loss to Kansas State. The Cowgirls converted the Wildcats’ 20 total turnovers into 17 points. Through 11 games, OSU’s opponents are averaging 18.2 turnovers per game, and the Cowgirls ranked third among Big 12 teams in turnover margin. Junior guard Lauren Fields remains atop the conference with 3.0 steals per game.