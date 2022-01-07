 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cowgirls travel to Texas Tech riding two-game conference skid
WOMEN'S BEDLAM BASKETBALL (copy) (copy)

Oklahoma State’s Taylen Collins (14) goes to the basket past Oklahoma’s Skylar Vann (24) during a Bedlam women’s college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Oklahoma State University (OSU) at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. [Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman]

 BRYAN TERRY

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

7:30 p.m. Saturday, Lubbock Texas

ESPN+, KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 5-6, 0-2 Big 12; Texas Tech 8-5, 1-1

Three storylines

On the road: The Cowgirls kick off their first trip of conference play with a visit to the Lady Red Raiders before traveling to TCU on Wednesday. Texas Tech snapped a three-game losing streak with a 74-61 upset win at Texas earlier this week. OSU has taken wins from its last three meetings with the Lady Red Raiders and holds a record of 14-3 in the past 17 games between the teams. The Cowgirls are looking to avoid their first 0-3 start in Big 12 play since 2011.

Forcing turnovers: OSU recorded a season-high 14 steals in Wednesday’s 60-49 home loss to Kansas State. The Cowgirls converted the Wildcats’ 20 total turnovers into 17 points. Through 11 games, OSU’s opponents are averaging 18.2 turnovers per game, and the Cowgirls ranked third among Big 12 teams in turnover margin. Junior guard Lauren Fields remains atop the conference with 3.0 steals per game.

Gray shining at Tech: Former Oklahoma State guard Vivian Gray scored a game-high 23 points in Texas Tech’s upset over the Longhorns earlier this week. Gray transferred from the Cowgirls program after three seasons and averaged 19.8 points per game en route to first-team All-Big 12 honors in her debut campaign with the Lady Red Raiders last season. In 2021-22, Gray is pacing Texas Tech with 19.0 points per game.

— Eli Lederman Tulsa World

