Cowgirls travel to Texas A&M for five-game set in College Station

Record: 6-4

Looking ahead: Before returning home to Cowgirl Stadium next weekend, No. 11 OSU travels to College Station, Texas, for the Texas A&M-hosted Reveille Classic.

The Cowgirls open Friday at 1 p.m. against Tennessee State. OSU will not play on Saturday, but will close the weekend Sunday with Tennessee State again at 9 a.m. and the unbeaten host Aggies at 2 p.m.

Looking back: OSU opened and closed last weekend with ranked wins over No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Northwestern, respectively, but lost three straight in between to finish 2-3 at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with losses to LSU, South Florida and Washington.

Notable: Pitcher Kelly Maxwell (3-0) has allowed two earned runs across 23.0 innings in the circle this spring and has recorded double-digit double-digit strikeouts in each of her previous two starts … Of senior Chyenne Factor’s team-high 12 hits, four have been home runs from the outfielder whose .414 average paces OSU … Transfer pitchers Miranda Elish and Morgan Day have allowed 27 earned runs between them in 13 combined appearances.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.