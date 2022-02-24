 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls travel to Texas A&M for five-game set in College Station
0 Comments
editor's pick
Oklahoma State Softball

Cowgirls travel to Texas A&M for five-game set in College Station

  • Updated
  • 0

Record: 6-4

Looking ahead: Before returning home to Cowgirl Stadium next weekend, No. 11 OSU travels to College Station, Texas, for the Texas A&M-hosted Reveille Classic.

The Cowgirls open Friday at 1 p.m. against Tennessee State. OSU will not play on Saturday, but will close the weekend Sunday with Tennessee State again at 9 a.m. and the unbeaten host Aggies at 2 p.m.

Looking back: OSU opened and closed last weekend with ranked wins over No. 19 Michigan and No. 23 Northwestern, respectively, but lost three straight in between to finish 2-3 at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational with losses to LSU, South Florida and Washington.

Notable: Pitcher Kelly Maxwell (3-0) has allowed two earned runs across 23.0 innings in the circle this spring and has recorded double-digit double-digit strikeouts in each of her previous two starts … Of senior Chyenne Factor’s team-high 12 hits, four have been home runs from the outfielder whose .414 average paces OSU … Transfer pitchers Miranda Elish and Morgan Day have allowed 27 earned runs between them in 13 combined appearances.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 monitoring Ukraine crisis 'very closely' ahead of planned Grand Prix in Russia

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert