Cowgirls top Clemson 5-1 to book third straight trip to Women's College World Series

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State waited five innings to put a lead-off runner on base in Game 1 of the Stillwater Super Regional on Thursday night, a 2-0 victory against No. 10-seed Clemson.

In Game 2 Friday night, the seventh-seeded Cowgirls put runners on base early and got to work faster en route to a 5-1, Super Regional-clinching win over the visiting Tigers.

The Cowgirls (46-12) scored lead-off runner Chelsea Alexander in the first inning, then piled on in a three-run second that featured three errors by Clemson shortstop Alia Logoleo to secure a third consecutive trip to the Women’s College World Series in front of a record announced crowd of 1,384 at Cowgirl Stadium.

Karli Petty later padded the lead in the fourth inning with a solo shot over the left field fence, her fourth home run of the year.

Valerie Cagel (16-9) went the distance for the Tigers and took the loss, allowing four or more runs for the seventh time in 32 appearances as Clemson’s first trip to a Super Regional came to an end.

Bolstered by early support, Morgan Day (13-4) shouldered the Cowgirls in the circle. The graduate transfer allowed McKenzie Clark a solo shot in the fourth, but otherwise held the Tigers in check over 5⅓ innings pitched.

After reaching Oklahoma City in 2019 and 2021, the Cowgirls will now make a third straight College World Series appearance for the first time in the NCAA era, a feat last achieved at OSU under coach Sandy Fischer from 1980-82. The national championship event begins June 2 at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Playing as the visitors in their home stadium, OSU batted first and Alexander reached base via a passed ball on a swinging third strike to lead off the game. The Cowgirls led 1-0 after she came home on a Cheyenne Factor ground out, the senior outfielder’s third RBI of the Super Regional.

The early advantage ballooned in the top of the second when OSU plated three more runs — all unearned — on just a lone hit from Alexander, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI and reached base twice.

The inning was fueled not by Cowgirl bats, but by throwing errors by Logoleo, the Tigers’ sophomore shortstop, on three consecutive ground balls with one out. OSU pounced on the trio of miscues and the lead grew to 4-0 on runs driven in by Kiley Naomi, Alexander and Factor.

Clark’s solo home run to straightaway centerfield handed Clemson (45-17) its only run of the game in the bottom of the third. Petty’s fourth-inning blast over the left field fence restored OSU’s four-run advantage.

Day notched five strikeouts and standard seven Tigers before exiting with runners on first and second with one out in the sixth inning. Maxwell entered in relief to strand the inherited runners before setting Clemson’s batters down in order in the seventh to punch OSU’s ticket to Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA STATE 5, CLEMSON 1

OSU;130;100;0;--;5;6;0

Clemson;001;000;0;--;1;5;3

Day, Maxwell (6) and Cottrill; Cagle and Vieira. W: Day (13-4). L: Cagle (16-9). S: Maxwell (3). HR: OSU, Petty; CU, Clark.

