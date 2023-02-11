Oklahoma State's women's basketball team ran its winning streak to four with a 77-56 win over Baylor at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater on Saturday afternoon.

With the win, OSU improved to 18-7 overall and 8-5 in league play while recording its first season sweep of the Bears since 2008. The Cowgirls had not defeated Baylor at home since Dec. 30, 2015.

Anna Gret Asi finished with a team-high 15 points, while Terryn Milton and Lior Garzon added 14 apiece. Naomie Alnatas scored 13 points in the winning effort. Taylen Collins recorded her second consecutive double-double, finishing with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Caitlin Bickle led Baylor with 16 points and 13 rebounds.

In a contest the Cowgirls never trailed and led by as many as 24, OSU raced out to an 8-0 lead before using another 8-0 run to close the first quarter with a 22-9 lead.

OSU maintained its double-digit lead throughout the second and took a 44-27 advantage heading into the break. OSU would lead 61-38 after three quarters and Baylor never got closer than 18 the rest of the way.

OKLAHOMA STATE 77, BAYLOR 56

Baylor;9;18;11;18;—;56

Oklahoma St.;22;22;17;16;—;77

BAYLOR (16-8): Bickle 6-13 3-3 16, Andrews 4-9 0-0 11, Asberry 3-5 0-0 7, Fontleroy 4-9 2-2 11, Owens 1-7 0-0 2, Abraham 2-3 0-0 4, Ferreira 1-4 1-2 3, Littlepage-Buggs 1-5 0-0 2, Van Gytenbeek 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 22-57 6-7 56

OKLAHOMA ST. (18-7): Collins 4-8 3-4 11, Alnatas 5-9 2-2 13, Chastain 3-6 0-1 6, Keys 0-4 0-0 0, Milton 6-10 2-2 14, Garzon 5-15 0-0 14, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, James 0-1 0-0 0, De Lapp 2-3 0-1 4, Asi 5-11 1-2 15, Totals 30-67 8-12 77

3-Point Goals: Baylor 6-18 (Bickle 1-4, Andrews 3-5, Asberry 1-2, Fontleroy 1-3, Owens 0-1, Ferreira 0-1, Van Gytenbeek 0-2), Oklahoma St. 9-24 (Alnatas 1-3, Chastain 0-1, Keys 0-2, Garzon 4-9, Asi 4-9). Assists: Baylor 13 (Andrews 4), Oklahoma St. 13 (Milton 4). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: Baylor 36 (Bickle 13), Oklahoma St. 37 (Collins 13). Total Fouls: 16, Oklahoma St. 10. Technical Fouls: None. A: 3,799.