Cowgirls still vying for seeding headed into regular-season finale

Oklahoma State at No. 9 Texas

1 p.m. Saturday, Frank Erwin Center, Austin Texas

ESPN+

Records: OSU 8-18, 3-14 Big 12; UT 22-6, 12-5

Three storylines

Prepping for the postseason: At 3-14 in the league, Oklahoma State enters Saturday’s regular-season finale ninth in the conference standings and likely staring down a place in the No. 8 vs No. 9 game to open the Big 12 Tournament at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Cowgirls could fall to the 10th-seed if an OSU loss at Texas is followed by a TCU win over Kansas State and a Texas Tech win over No. 5 Baylor. The No. 7 vs No. 10 game is set for 8 p.m. Thursday.

Game of highs vs OU: After falling to Oklahoma 84-58 on Jan. 26, OSU responded to one of the most lopsided Bedlam defeats in recent history by battling the 19th-ranked Sooners to the wire Wednesday.

The 79-76 defeat saw the Cowgirls, who entered last in the Big 12 in scoring, tie a season-high scoring margin, matching their total from a Feb. 9 win against TCU. OSU’s 25 forced turnovers marked its most in two seasons, dating back to the 30 turnovers it forced against OU on Jan. 8, 2020.

Lauren Fields, who heads into the regular-season finale third in the Big 12 with 54 steals, recorded a career-high six steals in the midweek loss.

Keys’ strong finish: Lexy Keys powered OSU with a game-high 20 points against the Sooners.

The sophomore from Tahlequah has averaged 13.6 points in her past five games and enters Saturday second among the Cowgirls scoring 9.9 points per game for the season.

"I think she’s just learned to move without the basketball,” coach Jim Littell said of Keys. “She’s little and she’s got to be crafty. But she’s learned to become crafty on some things.”

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

