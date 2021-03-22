Cowgirls set to face top-seeded Stanford

Oklahoma State and Stanford will meet for the first time when the two teams clash Tuesday night in the second round of the NCAA Women's Tournament at UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tip time is set for 8 p.m.

Both teams are coming off dominating wins in the first round. Eighth-seeded OSU (19-8) defeated Wake Forest 84-61 and top-seeded Stanford (26-2) downed Utah Valley 87-44. A spot in the Sweet Sixteen awaits the winner.

The Cowgirls' Natasha Mack, who scored 27 points and pulled down 15 rebounds Sunday, on Monday was named a finalist for the Naismith Women’s Defensive Player of the year Award by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. Mack leads the nation with 111 blocks and is third in the nation with 9.3 defensive rebounds per game. Her 18 double-doubles rank second in the nation.

Stanford is led by Kiana Williams' 14.5 points per game. Late Sunday night, she became the Cardinal's career leader in made 3-pointers, scoring 20 points with six made 3s.

Stanford never trailed after Williams hit a 3 for the first basket in the opening minute and tied the school mark of 295 held by Candice Wiggins. Williams set the record with her second 3 midway through the first quarter to put the Cardinal up 18-3.