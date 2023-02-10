Baylor at Oklahoma State

2 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV: ESPN+

Records: Baylor 16-7, 7-4 Big 12; OSU 17-7, 7-5

Three storylines

Aiming for sweep: Oklahoma State will look to complete a season sweep over Baylor in Saturday’s contest. The Cowgirls snapped a 14-game losing streak with a 70-65 win in Waco on Jan. 11.

More than basketball: Saturday’s contest will serve as OSU’s Play4Kay game. The Cowgirls will wear pink uniforms to benefit the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, a non-profit organization supporting innovative ways of fighting all cancers concerning women.

Key reserve: Lior Garzon is averaging 11.3 points per game this season coming off the bench. She is the first OSU player to average double figures as a reserve since Toni Young (12.0) in the 2011-12 season.