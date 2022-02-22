Cowgirls seek to split season series with fifth-ranked Baylor

On Wednesday, OSU will look to bounce back in its penultimate game at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022, where the Cowgirls are 2-5 in Big 12 play.

NaLyssa Smith: After coping with the nation’s fifth-leading scorer over the weekend, OSU faces another test inside against preseason Big 12 Player of the Year NaLyssa Smith.

The Baylor junior comes to Stillwater with 17 double-doubles on the season, eighth most in the nation. Her 21.3 points per game rank 10th in the country, as do her 287 total rebounds; and only two players nationally have more made field goals than Smith’s 218.

Smith scored 16 points and pulled down 13 rebounds when the Bears topped OSU 67-49 on Jan. 19.

Struggles with the Bears: OSU seeks to return to the win column Wednesday against a Baylor team it has not fared well with in recent seasons.

The loss in Waco earlier this year marked OSU’s 12th consecutive defeat to the Bears dating back to Feb. 16, 2016. The Cowgirls’ last win over Baylor came in a 52-45 victory on Dec. 30, 2015 in Stillwater, where OSU has earned nine of its 11 all-time wins against the Bears.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

