Cowgirls seek first win of season Sunday at SMU

Oklahoma State (0-1) at SMU (1-0)

Noon Sunday, Moody Coliseum, Dallas, Texas

ESPN+, KGFY-105.5

Three storylines

Bounce back: The Cowgirls turned the ball over 17 times and suffered their first loss in a season-opener since 2005 in Wednesday's 55-45 defeat against Colorado. OSU will seek its first victory Sunday against an SMU team it topped 75-63 in Stillwater last December. The Cowgirls have not started 0-2 since 2003.

Fields and Keys are key: Lexy Keys scored 17 points against Colorado, Lauren Fields followed with 16 of her own, and the pair of guards represented OSU’s only double-figure scorers Wednesday. As the Cowgirls look to replace the scoring of Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asberry, it was the guard duo that provided the offensive punch in the opener. They’ll be important to the OSU offense again in Dallas.

Hitting the road: Sunday’s visit to SMU marks the first of five games away from home in seven to open the season for the Cowgirls. Upcoming road meetings with Rice, Green Bay, Tennessee and Auburn are the most over the first eight games of an OSU season since 2002.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

