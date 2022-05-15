Cowgirls secure No. 7 seed, set to meet Fordham to open NCAA Regional in Stillwater

STILLWATER — One day after Oklahoma State knocked off top-ranked Oklahoma to claim its first conference championship since 1995, the next steps in the Cowgirls’ postseason path became clear Sunday evening.

The No. 7 overall seeded Cowgirls (41-12) will open the Stillwater Regional against Fordham at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium. Elsewhere in the regional, Nebraska (40-14) and North Texas (35-14) start the action at 5 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on ESPN+.

OSU's home regional marks its third since 2019. If the Cowgirls advance as regional champions, they'll host their second consecutive super regional against the winner of the Clemson Regional featuring the No. 10-seeded Tigers, Auburn, Louisiana and UNC Wilmington May 26-29.

After OSU topped the Sooners 4-3 in extra innings to claim the Big 12 Conference Championship Saturday, coach Kenny Gajewski felt confident that OSU's road to a fourth straight College World Series appearance would run through Stillwater.

“I think we’ve done what we needed to (in order to host),” the seventh-year coach said. “Played a schedule that we needed to. We’ve played the top teams in the country. We didn’t win all of them, but we know that they know that we’re here and that we were capable of winning many of those games.”

The Cowgirls’ postseason selection comes after OSU dropped its final five games of the regular season. Gajewski and Co. returned to the win column with victories over Kansas and Texas in the first two rounds of the conference tournament before handing OU its second defeat of the season in the title game.

