Cowgirls searching for first home win in Big 12 play against Mountaineers Saturday

West Virginia at Oklahoma State
1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM
Records: OSU 6-9, 1-5 Big 12; West Virginia 8-7, 1-4
Three storylines
Searching for a home win: The Cowgirls enter Saturday still waiting on their first conference win at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022.
OSU has a lone Big 12 victory at Texas Tech on Jan. 8, but the Cowgirls have yet to find any league success at home. Losses to Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State have come by an average margin of 12 points, and OSU is now deeper into its Big 12 schedule without a home win than in any season since 2005-06, when the Cowgirls finished 0-16 in the league. OSU is 3-4 on the season at GIA overall.
Keys’ scoring: OSU is riding a three-game losing streak into the visit from the Mountaineers. While the Cowgirls have struggled in Big 12 play, it hasn’t been for a lack of scoring from guard Lexy Keys. The sophomore from Tahlequah is averaging 15.3 points and shooting 43.4% from 3-point range in her past three games. Keys scored 16 in the Jan. 8 win at Texas Tech and followed with 13 in OSU’s 64-63 loss at TCU on Jan. 12. And after missing last Saturday’s defeat to Iowa State, Keys returned with her scoring touch, matching Taylen Collins’ 16 points to lead the Cowgirls at Baylor on Wednesday.
Keys stands as OSU’s third-leading scorer at 8.7 points per game ahead of Saturday’s meeting with West Virginia.
WVU’s Kirsten Deans: The Cowgirls get no respite after containing NaLayssa Smith, the Big 12’s second-leading scorer, to just 16 points at Baylor. Their next challenge is Mountaineers guard Kirsten Deans. The 5-foot-8 junior enters as the league’s 10th-leading scorer with 15.3 points per game. Deans has finished only one of West Virginia’s 15 games this season outside of double figures and ranks sixth in the Big 12 shooting 40.1% from the field.
— Eli Lederman Tulsa World