Cowgirls searching for first home win in Big 12 play against Mountaineers Saturday

West Virginia at Oklahoma State

1 p.m. Saturday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Radio: KGFY-105.5 FM

Records: OSU 6-9, 1-5 Big 12; West Virginia 8-7, 1-4

Three storylines

Searching for a home win: The Cowgirls enter Saturday still waiting on their first conference win at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022.

OSU has a lone Big 12 victory at Texas Tech on Jan. 8, but the Cowgirls have yet to find any league success at home. Losses to Texas, Kansas State and Iowa State have come by an average margin of 12 points, and OSU is now deeper into its Big 12 schedule without a home win than in any season since 2005-06, when the Cowgirls finished 0-16 in the league. OSU is 3-4 on the season at GIA overall.