 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowgirls' search for scoring begins Wednesday
0 Comments
editor's pick
OSU WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Cowgirls' search for scoring begins Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Kansas Oklahoma St Basketball (copy)

Oklahoma State guard Lexy Keys shoots a 3-pointer over Kansas guard Julie Brosseau during the second half of their game Feb. 2 in Stillwater.

 Sue Ogrocki, AP file

Colorado (0-0) at Oklahoma State (0-0)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KTBZam1430

Three storylines

Search for scorers: Objective No. 1 for the Cowgirls in 2021-22 is replacing the offensive production of last year’s leading scorers Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asberry. OSU plans to spread the scoring across its depth, but eyes are locked on returners such as Lexy Keys and Taylen Collins, along with transfers N’Yah Boyd and Chloe Mayer. Keys led the Cowgirls with 16 points in the Nov. 4 exhibition against Southern Nazarene.

Boyd’s debut: Boyd, a 5-foot-6 guard, joins the Cowgirls from North Texas and is poised to make an immediate impact on the OSU rotation. The junior averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2020-21, and teammates have praised her passing ability in preseason.

Fellow transfer Chloe Mayer (Butte College) was injured in the preseason and did not play the Nov. 4 exhibition.

Tough road ahead: Wednesday’s opener begins OSU’s challenging nonconference slate. The Cowgirls visit SMU on Nov. 14 before returning home for a Nov. 17 visit from Missouri State, and back-to-back meetings with SEC opponents Tennessee (Nov. 27) and Auburn (Dec. 5) remain ahead for OSU.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing holds test ice hockey match ahead of Winter Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News