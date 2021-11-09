Cowgirls' search for scoring begins Wednesday

Colorado (0-0) at Oklahoma State (0-0)

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena

ESPN+, KTBZam1430

Three storylines

Search for scorers: Objective No. 1 for the Cowgirls in 2021-22 is replacing the offensive production of last year’s leading scorers Natasha Mack and Ja’Mee Asberry. OSU plans to spread the scoring across its depth, but eyes are locked on returners such as Lexy Keys and Taylen Collins, along with transfers N’Yah Boyd and Chloe Mayer. Keys led the Cowgirls with 16 points in the Nov. 4 exhibition against Southern Nazarene.

Boyd’s debut: Boyd, a 5-foot-6 guard, joins the Cowgirls from North Texas and is poised to make an immediate impact on the OSU rotation. The junior averaged 9.4 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 2020-21, and teammates have praised her passing ability in preseason.

Fellow transfer Chloe Mayer (Butte College) was injured in the preseason and did not play the Nov. 4 exhibition.