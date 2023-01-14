Cowgirls run winning streak to three with win over TCU

Oklahoma State's women's basketball team ran its winning streak to three in a row by knocking off TCU, 80-70, in front of 2,540 fans inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Saturday afternoon in Stillwater.

The Cowgirls improved to 13-4 overall and 3-2 in league play, while TCU dipped to 6-10 and 0-5.

Naomie Alnatas finished with a team-high 24 points on an 8-of-17 shooting performance. The standout guard connected on six of her 12 3-point attempts while grabbing five rebounds to go with two assists.

Lexy Keys hit four of her five shots, including all three of her attempts beyond the arc, to finish with 13 points. Lior Garzon added 13 points, including three 3-pointers of her own.

Offensively, OSU did its damage from beyond the arc, matching the school's single-game mark with 14 made 3-pointers. The Cowgirls hit 50 percent of their attempts on the day. The total matched the previous mark set on Dec. 22, 2011 against Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

OKLAHOMA ST. 80, TCU 70

TCU 8;21;18;23;—;70

Oklahoma St.;16;21;22;21;—;80

TCU (6-10): Cravens 2-2 2-4 6, Roberson 0-3 0-0 0, Fisher 5-11 2-2 13, Godfrey 0-3 0-2 0, Taiwo 7-15 8-8 25, Ibeh 6-11 6-10 18, Makolo 0-3 0-0 0, Manumaleuga 0-4 2-2 2, Bradley 0-2 0-0 0, White 3-8 0-0 6, Totals 23-62 20-28 70

OKLAHOMA ST. (13-4): Collins 3-7 0-0 6, Alnatas 8-17 2-2 24, Chastain 1-6 3-4 5, Keys 4-5 2-2 13, Milton 3-10 0-2 6, Garzon 5-10 0-0 13, Jackson 1-1 0-0 2, James 0-1 0-0 0, De Lapp 1-2 0-0 2, Asi 3-5 1-2 9, Totals 29-64 8-12 80

3-Point Goals: TCU 4-17 (Roberson 0-1, Fisher 1-1, Godfrey 0-1, Taiwo 3-9, Manumaleuga 0-4, White 0-1), Oklahoma St. 14-28 (Alnatas 6-12, Chastain 0-3, Keys 3-3, Garzon 3-6, James 0-1, Asi 2-3). Assists: TCU 9 (Fisher 5), Oklahoma St. 16 (Milton 5). Fouled Out: None. Rebounds: TCU 38 (Ibeh 11), Oklahoma St. 40 (Collins 14). Total Fouls: 12, Oklahoma St. 17. Technical Fouls: None. A: 2,540.