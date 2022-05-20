Cowgirls roll over Fordham in NCAA Regional opener

STILLWATER – What could Oklahoma State do for an encore after the thrilling, extra-inning victory over rival Oklahoma to claim the Big 12 Championship? How about a complete, overwhelming performance to open the NCAA tournament?

Julia Cottrill capped off a six-run fourth-inning with a pinch-hit grand slam and pitching ace Kelly Maxwell tossed a two-hit shutout as Oklahoma State rolled to a dominating 12-0 run-rule victory over Fordham Friday night at Cowgirl Stadium in the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

It was the most lopsided victory ever for the Cowgirls in the NCAA tournament.

Cottrill’s blast punctuated the Cowgirls’ offensive outburst and crystallized their hopes for advancing to the Women’s College World Series for the third straight season (after 2019 and 2021 — there was no competition in 2020 due to COVID-19).

Katelynn Carwile also hit a home run in the fourth and had an RBI double in the second, while Chyenne Factor also had two RBIs.

“Obviously a really well-played first game,” said OSU coach Kenny Gajewski. “I think that the story of this day was just our offense. It’s been steadily improving. I just felt like the intent, the things that these guys have been working hard on has really been able to shine through. It’s been fun to watch.”

On the mound, Maxwell (17-4) was outstanding, never allowing a runner past second base, striking out 10 and walking just one.

“It starts with Kelly — a shutout, 10 Ks, one walk, that’s what it takes,” said Gajewski of Maxwell, who was named the Big 12’s Pitcher of the Year. “I don’t even know that she was as sharp as she would like to be, so it’s good to see that.”

The Cowgirls (42-12) will now face Nebraska, who defeated North Texas 3-0 in the first game of the day, on Saturday at 1 p.m., while Fordham will take on North Texas Saturday in an elimination contest.

Fordham (30-21), which won the Atlantic 10 Championship last weekend with a 6-3 triumph over No. 1-seeded George Washington, was 10-2 in its previous 12 outings.

After OSU scored three runs in each of the second and third innings, Carwile made it 7-0 with a towering blast off the top of the scoreboard beyond the right field wall to lead off the fourth, for her seventh HR of the season. She was the first batter to face Fordham reliever Bailey Enoch, who replaced starter Makenzie McGrath (10-7). Oklahoma State added another run on Taylor Tuck’s RBI groundout, which brought home pinch runner Avery Hobson from third. After back-to-back walks loaded the bases, setting the stage for Cottrill’s exclamation point.

For Cottrill, who had gone 0-for-12 in her previous 12 at-bats and hadn’t even come to the plate in several games, it was a big moment, especially since she had two different foul balls go far enough for homers if they had been fair.

“Going in, coming off the bench and not necessarily having my timing down for a couple of games, the players before me that had at bats really did a really good job giving me a good plan going into that at bat and sticking to that plan,” said Cottrill, whose dinger was her 11th of the season. “It was really helpful. After my first couple of swings, I felt better as that at bat went on.”

Oklahoma State put up three runs in both the second and third innings

The onslaught began with Factor’s two-run single with the bases loaded and two out in the second, as her line drive to center field brought home Taylor Tuck and Kiley Naomi. The next batter was Carwile, who drilled another line drive to center for an RBI double, scoring Chelsea Alexander and giving OSU a 3-0 lead.

The Cowgirls added three more in the third, utilizing some “small ball,” but also getting some help from two Fordham errors, as only one run was earned. The first one came off an RBI groundout by Karli Petty, capping off a 12-pitch at-bat that plated Sydney Pennington. The next run came after Naomi stole second, and as the throw was not in time to get her, Hayley Busby raced home from third and beat the throw back from second. Naomi then scored from second after Alexander bunted and while she would have beats out the throw to first, the ball got past first base, enabling Naomi to bolt home.

OKLAHOMA ST. 12, FORDHAM 0

FU;000;00;--;0;2;2

OSU;033;6X;--;12;10;0

McGrath, Enoch (4) and Carey; Maxwell and Tuck. W: Maxwell (17-4). L: McGrath (10-7). HR: OSU, Cottrill (11), Carwile (7).