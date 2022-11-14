Cowgirls roll Golden Eagles for 3-0 start, 103-66

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s women’s basketball team won its third consecutive game Monday night, 103-66 over Oral Roberts University in Gallagher-Iba Arena.

OSU’s triple-digit scoring performance was its first since the Cowgirls put 112 points on UL-Monroe on Dec. 21, 2017. Fifth-year senior Claire Chastain scored a season-high 24 points as four Cowgirls finished the game in double figures.

The Cowgirls (3-0) have yet to score less than 89 points in a game this season and have won by no fewer than 32. For comparison, OSU never scored more than 76 points in a win last season. Their non-conference schedule continues at 6 p.m. Thursday in their first road game at Missouri State.

“Awesome showing from our kids,” first year coach Jacie Hoyt said. “I just continue to be so impressed with the way they share the ball. We’ve got a lot of different weapons, and I think we’ve been able to see that night-in and night-out.”

Chastain felt she had unfinished business after her 6-point game against Northwestern State on Friday.

“I didn’t have my best game for my team, and I felt like I kind of let them down a little bit,” Chastain said. “It’s my last year. I’m being really intentional with my games and how I perform and make sure I give them everything I have.”

Chastain shot a perfect 4-for-4 from the 3-point line, secured five rebounds and dished a couple assists in the win.

“Claire is just so fun to coach, because whatever you ask her to do, she’s going to do it,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “We felt from an offensive standpoint that we had a mismatch in that position and we really pumped her up yesterday to take advantage of that mismatch.”

The UT-Arlington transfer played her high school basketball at Dale, about an hour south of Stillwater. To Chastain’s delight, Her family, friends from home, high school coaches and even Dale’s high school girls team have been in GIA to watch her play her final college basketball season.

“I don’t think many of those girls really remember me. They were really young whenever I was in high school,” Chastain said. “It’s such a blessing to have them (family) to have the opportunity to come and watch me every game.”

After ORU (0-3) forward Ruthie Udoumoh, an OSU transfer, scored the first basket of the game, the Cowgirls scored 8 unanswered points and never surrendered the lead again Monday night.

“We just wanted to come out and set the tone. We wanted to punch first,” Chastain said.

The Cowgirls went ahead by as many as 53 early in the third quarter after holding ORU to 5 points in the second quarter and scored 23 unanswered points in the same stretch.

“I feel like anyone could focus on the 103 points, but more so the defensive effort and just holding them (ORU) to 5 in that second quarter was something that we’re really proud of,” Hoyt said. “That’s where we get our edge, is from the defensive end. … It was fun to watch.”

The Cowgirls were without the services of guard Lexy Keys, who was out with an undisclosed injury after scoring 13 points Friday. Hoyt described her status as “day-to-day,” and without her, the Cowgirls took a “next-man-up” approach in the win.

“Everybody was like, ‘OK, we know Lex is out. Let’s go take a step forward into our role and just do it the best we can,” fifth-year senior guard Naomie Alnatas said.

“When one goes down, we all step up and have each other’s back,” Hoyt said. “Lexy wanted to play so bad in this game. … And I think our players saw that as well, and I think that we saw a response from them that they were going to have her back and go out there and give it hell.

“I think that just goes to show the love we have within our team.”

Asked why the Cowgirls have “gelled so well together so far this season,” Alnatas cosigned Hoyt: “We just love each other.”

“There’s a genuine connection, relationship that we have with each other,” Chastain said.

Junior forward Taylen Collins trailed Chastain with 18 points on an 8-of-9 performance from the field and grabbed 8 rebounds. Alnatas scored 16 points and went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. Senior forward Makyra Tramble scored 11 points.

Altogether, the Cowgirls shot 50% from the field and 52% from 3.

Point guards Ariel Walker and Hannah Cooper led ORU in scoring with 17 and 14, respectively. The Golden Eagles will play against Wichita State at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Mabee Center.

OKLAHOMA ST. 103, ORAL ROBERTS 66

ORU;16;5;21;24;—;66

OSU;33;30;21;19;—;103

ORAL ROBERTS (0-3): Tirzah Moore 1-7 3-4 5, Udoumoh 4-8 0-0 9, Cooper 5-10 3-4 14, Nix 3-9 0-0 8, Rodrigues 0-4 2-2 2, Pogi 0-4 0-0 0, Ramey 2-5 0-0 5, Sockey 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 6-8 3-3 17, Trinity Moore 0-5 2-2 2, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 13-15 66

OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0): Collins 8-9 2-2 18, Tramble 4-8 0-0 11, Alnatas 6-9 2-2 16, Chastain 8-12 4-5 24, Milton 3-9 3-4 9, Garzon 2-11 0-0 6, Jackson 3-5 1-1 7, James 1-3 0-2 2, De Lapp 2-4 0-0 4, Asi 2-8 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-78 12-16 103

3-Point Goals: Oral Roberts 7-24 (Udoumoh 1-1, Cooper 1-1, Nix 2-7, Rodrigues 0-1, Pogi 0-2, Ramey 1-3, Taylor 0-2, Walker 2-4, Tr.Moore 0-2, Winans 0-1), Oklahoma St. 13-25 (Tramble 3-6, Alnatas 2-3, Chastain 4-4, Milton 0-1, Garzon 2-6, Asi 2-5). Assists: Oral Roberts 10 (Cooper 4), Oklahoma St. 22 (Milton 6). Fouled Out: Oral Roberts Udoumoh. Rebounds: Oral Roberts 37 (Ti.Moore 6, Rodrigues 6), Oklahoma St. 47 (Collins 8). Total Fouls: Oral Roberts 14, Oklahoma St. 11. A: 1,578.