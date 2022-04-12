Cowgirls' right-hander Day is embracing a new role in her debut season at OSU

STILLWATER — Right-hander Morgan Day has never pitched less than she has this spring at Oklahoma State.

“This is a little bit different for me,” she said Tuesday morning. “Still kind of adjusting to it.

Part of a staff anchored by Big 12 strikeout leader Kelly Maxwell and former National Player of the Year Miranda Elish, Day — an Illinois State transfer — is operating with a lighter workload in her debut campaign with the Cowgirls.

But as Day adjusting to the less familiar role, she's embracing another as a central pillar of chemistry for the Cowgirls in 2022.

“I think that’s such an important role on our team is being able to bring that kind of energy and she does it every single day,” outfielder Hayley Busby said of Day. “I don’t know how. It’s easy to sit here and say you’ve got to be positive every single day. You’ve got to bring it every single day. It’s hard.

"It’s hard to do that and she makes it so easy.”

The Cowgirls are 31-7 on the season as they return home for a three-game visit from Kansas starting Thursday. They enter the series as winners of 14 of their last 15, and coach Kenny Gajewski's crew has suffered only a single loss since Big 12 play began on March 25.

Among the keys to OSU's success, teammates say, has been Day's presence and a personality that's been front and center ever since she arrived to Stillwater last fall.

Gajewski earlier this season called Day the "most talkative player I’ve ever been around in my whole life.” Catcher Taylor Tuck said she'd never worked with a pitcher who could chat their way through a bullpen session like Day does.

Among the fresh faces in the program this year, Day was comfortable in her new setting from Day 1. On Tuesday, Busby explained how the pair jelled from the start.

"I met (Day) in the summer when she first transferred over and we immediately became friends," Busby said. "She’s not shy. At all. She’s going to speak her mind. She’s going to tell you what she’s thinking, even when you may not want to hear it.

"She’s such a good friend. She has so much energy. She definitely brings all that to the field and to our team.”

Over the course of a season, personalities like Day's are crucial; needed on long trips like the eight-hour drive OSU made back from Iowa State over the weekend. On the field, Busby said, the energy Day provides might be even more important.

“I think a lot of our wins and a lot of our rallies kind of start in the dugout," Busby explained.

"When we're able to have people like Morgan Day and Jules Callaham and Tatum Sparks, they bring a sort of spark and energy into our dugout that we need and that the nine people on the field feed off of."

Day's emergence among the most popular Cowgirls within the program has come while her powerful right arm is getting less use than ever.

Over the first four years of her college career, Day was a workhorse in the circle as the Redbirds' ace. She eclipsed 30 appearances in each of her first two seasons at Illinois State in 2018 and 2019. Last spring Day tallied a career-high 163 innings pitched. Remove the COVID-19 shortened 2020 season and she’s never thrown fewer than 141 1/3 innings in a season.

In 2022, she's made 16 appearances for OSU, deployed both as a starter and out of the bullpen. More than halfway through the Cowgirls' 51-game regular season schedule, Day has registered only 50.0 innings pitched.

Spending less time on the mound, Day's presence is getting felt elsewhere. And with the Cowgirls piling up win this spring, she's relishing her new role with a new program.

“I think that just knowing that my presence on this team is still valued and still important kind of helps keep me going,” Day said. “It is a different mindset.

"It’s been great and I love getting to know them … just really trying to cherish all the time I get being on this team.”

