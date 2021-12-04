Cowgirls riding two-game skid entering trip to Auburn

Oklahoma State (3-3) vs Auburn (4-3)

Big 12/SEC Challenge

2 p.m. Saturday, Auburn Arena, Auburn Alabama

SEC Network+, KGFY-105.5

Three storylines

Recent skid: The Cowgirls enter riding a two-game losing streak following a pair of losses to Green Bay and Tennessee at Las Vegas’ South Point Shootout. OSU travels to Auburn unbeaten in its two true road games in 2021 and looking for its first 3-0 start on the road since 2012-13. A loss would mark the Cowgirls' first three-game, nonconference losing streak since 2005-06.

Turnover-happy: OSU forced 47 turnovers across the pair of games in Las Vegas, accounting for more than 40% of the 112 turnovers it has forced through six games. The Cowgirls rank sixth among Big 12 teams in turnover margin through six games.

Littell approaches win No. 200: Losses in OSU’s last two games got coach Jim Littell no closer to the 200-career win mark. With a career record of 198-123, Littell could earn No. 200 at Gallagher-Iba Arena against Southern on Dec. 15 with a Cowgirls win on Sunday.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

