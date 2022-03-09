 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
OKLAHOMA STATE SOFTBALL

Cowgirls riding three wins in a row into four-game set in Memphis

  • Updated
  • 0

Record: 14-5

Looking ahead: OSU opens its four-game set at Memphis against the host Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before meeting Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Friday. The Cowgirls close out the weekend slate with a Saturday doubleheader beginning against South Dakota at 1 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. start with Southeastern Louisiana.

Looking back: The Cowgirls earned their first extra-inning victory of 2022 with a 7-6 win in Game 1 against Minnesota on Wednesday night before topping the Gophers 7-0 in Game 2 at Cowgirl Stadium.

Notable: Pitcher Morgan Day earned Big 12 co-Pitcher of the Week honors on Tuesday after fanning 16 DePaul batters Sunday morning. … Cowgirls pitching heads to Memphis leading the Big 12 with 178 strikeouts and trailing only Oklahoma in staff ERA at 2.69. … With five blasts each in 2022, OSU outfielder Chyenne Factor and catcher Julia Cottrill are tied for fifth among Big 12 hitters in home runs.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paralympic torch bearer gets bionic arm to carry Olympic icon

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert