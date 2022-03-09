Cowgirls riding three wins in a row into four-game set in Memphis

Record: 14-5

Looking ahead: OSU opens its four-game set at Memphis against the host Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Thursday before meeting Central Arkansas at 2 p.m. Friday. The Cowgirls close out the weekend slate with a Saturday doubleheader beginning against South Dakota at 1 p.m. followed by a 3 p.m. start with Southeastern Louisiana.

Looking back: The Cowgirls earned their first extra-inning victory of 2022 with a 7-6 win in Game 1 against Minnesota on Wednesday night before topping the Gophers 7-0 in Game 2 at Cowgirl Stadium.

Notable: Pitcher Morgan Day earned Big 12 co-Pitcher of the Week honors on Tuesday after fanning 16 DePaul batters Sunday morning. … Cowgirls pitching heads to Memphis leading the Big 12 with 178 strikeouts and trailing only Oklahoma in staff ERA at 2.69. … With five blasts each in 2022, OSU outfielder Chyenne Factor and catcher Julia Cottrill are tied for fifth among Big 12 hitters in home runs.

— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World

