Cowgirls return to host TCU with home losing streak at five games

TCU at Oklahoma State
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater
Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Records: OSU 6-14, 1-10 Big 12; TCU 6-13, 2-8
Three storylines
Home losing streak: The Cowgirls return home Wednesday still winless in five conference games at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022. OSU opened Big 12 play last month with consecutive losses to Texas and Kansas State before dropping home clashes with Iowa State (Jan. 15), West Virginia (Jan. 22) and Kansas (Jan. 29), marking the Cowgirls’ longest home losing streak in the league since 2006.
OSU can snap the streak Wednesday against a Horned Frogs team that comes to Stillwater having lost five consecutive games with only one road win on the season.
Last time against TCU: OSU’s 64-63 loss at TCU on Jan. 12 kicked off the eight-game losing streak the Cowgirls aim to end as they close out the season series.
OSU got burned by the Horned Frogs trio of Lauren Heard, Tavy Diggs and Okako Adika in the first meeting. The three TCU players combined for 55 of the Horned Frogs’ 64 points in the victory, led by Heard and Diggs with 20 points each.
Lauren Fields, OSU’s leading scorer at 16.2 points per game, provided the Cowgirls’ scoring punch in Fort Worth and enters the second meeting between the teams on a roll. The junior guard scored 26 points the first time around against TCU and is averaging 15.8 points across her past four games.
Rodrigues off the bench: OSU’s Sara Rodrigues scored five points in Saturday’s 76-58 loss at Iowa State, her best scoring effort in more than two years.
Rodrigues’ scored a career-high 10 points against UT-Arlington on Nov. 30, 2019. She appeared in 25 games as a freshman before injury limited her to just one appearance as a sophomore in 2020-21. Rodrigues’ eight minutes played at Iowa State were her most since Nov. 27.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World