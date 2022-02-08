Cowgirls return to host TCU with home losing streak at five games

TCU at Oklahoma State

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

Stream: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Records: OSU 6-14, 1-10 Big 12; TCU 6-13, 2-8

Three storylines

Home losing streak: The Cowgirls return home Wednesday still winless in five conference games at Gallagher-Iba Arena in 2022. OSU opened Big 12 play last month with consecutive losses to Texas and Kansas State before dropping home clashes with Iowa State (Jan. 15), West Virginia (Jan. 22) and Kansas (Jan. 29), marking the Cowgirls’ longest home losing streak in the league since 2006.

OSU can snap the streak Wednesday against a Horned Frogs team that comes to Stillwater having lost five consecutive games with only one road win on the season.

Last time against TCU: OSU’s 64-63 loss at TCU on Jan. 12 kicked off the eight-game losing streak the Cowgirls aim to end as they close out the season series.